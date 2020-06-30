Carl Reiner: 5 Things To Know About Legendary Actor Who Has Died At 98

Rest in peace, Carl Reiner. The actor and comedian, who was best known for creating the ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ sadly passed away at the age of 98 on June 29.

Carl Reiner has died, according to TMZ. The actor/director/writer, who was 98 years old, passed away at his Beverly Hills home on June 29, the site reports. He was reportedly surrounded by his family at the time of his death. Carl had a career in Hollywood that spanned nearly 70 years, and his most recently role was voicing a character in 2019’s Toy Story 4. Here’s more to know about Carl and his career:

1. He created ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’. Carl Reiner first developed the pilot for what eventually became The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1959. The show began airing two years later, and became an iconic series, which starred Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore. It was on television from 1961 until 1966. In addition to creating the show, Carl also often appeared in episodes as a character named Alan Brady. He wrote and directed for the series, as well.

2. He won many accolades throughout his career. Throughout Carl’s illustrious career, he’s won nine Emmy Awards and a Grammy Award (for Best Comedy Album in 1999). His first two Emmys were for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role on Caesar’s Hour. For his work on The Dick Van Dyke Show, he received three Writing for a Comedy Series Emmys, one Outstanding Achievement in Writing Emmy and one Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy. In 1967, he won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Series for The Sid Caeser, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner Special and in 1995, he took home the Emmy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance on Mad About You.

3. He was married for nearly 65 years. Carl married his wife, Eselle Lebost, on Christmas Eve in 1943 and they were together until she died in 2008. Together, the two had three children: Rob Reiner, Annie Reiner and Lucas Reiner, as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

4. He was in a comedy duo with Mel Brooks. Carl formed the comedy duo with Mel Brooks during the 1950s. Their sketch, 2000 Year Old Man debuted publicly in the 1960s, and featured Carl interviewing Mel, who portrayed a 2000-year-old man. Throughout their time as a duo, Mel and Carl released five comedy albums. Carl was photographed celebrating Mel’s 94th birthday on June 28, just two days before his death (see below).

MY HEROS CARL REINER ANNIE REINER & MEL BROOKS pic.twitter.com/yimJbwoqCU — George Shapiro (@georgeshapiro) June 28, 2020

5. He’s starred in many well-known shows and movies. Some of Carl’s other films include It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming, Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen. He also had a recurring role on Two & A Half Men and Hot in Cleveland.