Cady Groves: 5 Things To Know About The Singer, 30, Who Has Tragically Died Of ‘Natural Causes’

Singer-songwriter Cady Groves has sadly passed away. She was just 30 years old. Her brother, Cody Groves, was the one to announce her tragic death. Cody shared a long statement on social media on May 3 that Cady had suffered “medical problems last fall” but an autopsy confirmed that Cady “died of natural causes.” Here’s more to know about Cady:

1. Cady died at the age of 30 of “natural causes,” her brother said. Cody’s initial announcement about Cady’s death read, “@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey.” However, Cody followed up a few hours later with a longer statement to “expel rumors” about his sister’s death. He wrote, “The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes. She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here.”

2. The singer was getting ready to release a new album. Cody revealed that Cady was “really looking forward to the next few months and the release of her new album.” Her last EP, Dreams, was released in 2015.

3. She released 4 EPs over the course of her career. Cady’s first EP, A Month of Sundays, was released in 2009. She followed up with The Life of a Pirate in 2010, This Little Girl in 2012, and then Dreams in 2015.

4. Cady’s brothers also died young. Two of her brothers, Casey and Kelly, died in 2007 and 2014 following struggles with prescription drug addiction, Cody told The Oklahoman. They were only 28.

5. In her last Instagram post, Cady released a “short film” on what quarantine has been like for her. Cady wrote in her Instagram caption that she listened to Britney Spears’ album …Baby One More Time. She also said she was re-reading a book she’d already ready twice. “And basically…yeah I’m running out of things to do help me I love you I’m just having a lot of feelings ok bye,” she said.