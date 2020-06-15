Britt Nilsson: 5 Things About Woman Who Competed Against Kaitlyn Bristowe To Be The Bachelorette

Kaitlyn Bristowe only became the Bachelorette in 2015 after the men chose her over Britt Nilsson as the show’s lead. The ladies’ season will be recapped during an ABC special on June 15.

The June 15 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! will feature season 11 of The Bachelorette, which starred Kaitlyn Bristowe. However, Kaitlyn wasn’t the automatic pick for the Bachelorette. During episode one of her season, she competed against Britt Nilsson to be chosen as the lead. The male contestants actually had to choose which woman they wanted to be the Bachelorette, and Kaitlyn won. Ahead of the recap episode, here’s more to know about Britt:

1. When was she first introduced to Bachelor Nation? Britt was first introduced to Bachelor Nation fans during season 19 of The Bachelor. Both Britt and Kaitlyn were on that season, which starred Chris Soules as the Bachelor. Britt was eliminated in week 7, just before hometown dates. Meanwhile, Kaitlyn made it all the way to the top 3 before she was eliminated.

2. She dated a contestant from Kaitlyn’s season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ After Kaitlyn was selected as the Bachelorette, one of the male contestants, Brady Toops, eliminated himself because he had feelings for Britt. He visited Britt in her hotel room and they began a romantic relationship. He eventually asked her to be his girlfriend during episode three of The Bachelorette, and they started dating off the show. The two were together for less than six months when they split in July 2015.

3. She’s married with a baby on the way. After her split from Brady, Britt eventually started dating Jeremy Byrne. They got engaged in May 2017, and tied the knot just four months later. In December 2019, Britt announced that she was pregnant with her first child. The baby’s due date is in “mid-June,” and Britt hasn’t posted an update on social media since June 1 — so he may have even secretly already been born!

4. She runs a YouTube channel. Britt runs a YouTube channel under her married name, Britt Karolina Byrne. She often posts personal vlogs and video updates about her life for fans to keep up with, and she has more than 8,000 subscribers.

5. She used to work as a waitress. Britt was a waitress when she went on The Bachelor at 27 years old. After being on the show, she got involved with a company called World Vision, which sponsors kids to help them get food, water, medical treatment, schooling and more. She used to speak on the company’s behalf at various events across the country. It’s unclear if Britt is still involved in this organization.