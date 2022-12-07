Brandon Charnas: 5 Things To Know About Influencer Something Navy’s Husband

Brandon Charnas is the husband of fashion influencer, Arielle Charnas, who launched the line Something Navy.

Brandon works at a New York City real estate agency.

Brandon and Arielle have three daughters together.

Arielle Charnas is best known for her work as a fashion/style influencer, which led her to launch the independent fashion line Something Navy in 2020. On her Instagram page, she often shares photos with her husband, Brandon Charnas, and their two daughters, as well. Brandon has become well-known amongst fans of Something Navy over the years. Learn more about the real estate agent with five facts below:

1. What Does Brandon Do?

Brandon co-founded the commercial real estate agency, Current, in New York City in Jan. 2018, according to this LinkedIn. The real estate advisory firm “creates value for clients through a disruptive way of thinking,” its website confirms. Before finding his company, Brandon was employed by Warwick Capital Management, where he was responsible for real estate transactions. He started his career as an Associate at the Kirkland & Ellis law firm in New York City.

2. Where Did Brandon Charnas Go To College?

Brandon received his Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Pennsylvania in 2007. He graduated Magna Cum Laude. After completing his undergraduate degree, Brandon went on to receive a Doctor of Law in Real Estate at the Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University. He graduated in 2010.

3. Brandon Is Married To Arielle Charnas

Brandon and Arielle got married on October 18, 2014 in Fisher Island, Florida. The two had a “clean and chic” wedding, which featured a “classic all-white color scheme.” Arielle founded the Something Navy fashion blog in 2009 and eventually developed it into a fashion and lifestyle brand, which launched in 2020. She was one of the earliest bloggers and influencers.

4. Brandon Has 3 Children

Brandon and Arielle are the proud parents of three daughters: Ruby Lou, 6, Esme Rae, 4, and Navy Bea, 1. Navy was a rainbow baby, born in June 2021 after Arielle suffered an ectopic pregnancy. Arielle shared the story of her miscarriage in June 2020, just weeks after it happened. “It’s been a really difficult time for me,” she said. “Especially after having two healthy pregnancies, this really just came out of nowhere and was the worst experience I’ve been through. I’m definitely going through an emotional roller coaster, but I truly believe in everything happening for a reason.”

5. What To Know About Brandon & Arielle’s COVID Scandal

In March 2020, Arielle tested positive for the coronavirus, and shared the news on her Instagram. At the time, the CDC was requiring a two week quarantine for those infected with the virus. Before her two weeks were up, Arielle began posting videos of herself in the Hamptons, revealing that she had left her New York City apartment while she was supposed to be quarantining. The family faced extreme backlash for the decision. COVID-19 tests were also extremely hard to come by at the time, and Arielle also faced backlash for using being able to get one through via a doctor friend, who helped her get a test at an urgent care facility, while other patients were not offered the same options.

Amidst the backlash, Instagram users began posting messages that they received from Brandon where he lashed out at them for criticizing Arielle. Arielle broke down in tears while apologizing for her behavior on Instagram in April 2020. Meanwhile, Brandon posted his own apology videos on Arielle’s account that May. “At the time, I felt like I was defending my family and protecting my family, but I realize now how stupid what I did was and how offensive it was and I’m sorry,” he said. “I was caught in the heat of the moment.”