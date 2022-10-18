Bobby Scott: 5 Things To Know About Briana DeJesus’ New Boyfriend On ‘Teen Mom’

Bobby Scott is Briana DeJesus’ new boyfriend.

He is making his debut on Teen Mom: Next Chapter on Oct. 18.

The lovebirds are rumored to have broken up after filming the yet-to-air episode.

Briana DeJesus, 28, is debuting a secret boyfriend on Teen Mom: Next Chapter on Oct. 18. The reality star had been dating Bobby Scott, who is reportedly a former security guard for MTV, but kept him under wraps until they made the decision to start filming their romance. A preview of the episode, which can be seen below, proves Briana was much more nervous than her new beau when they went public with their love.

Find out more about Bobby, his background, and his relationship with Briana below.

Bobby apparently met Briana while working as a security guard on the set of Teen Mom.

"Cheers to the next chapter in our relationship." 🥂💞#TeenMom: The Next Chapter is all-new tonight at 8/7c on MTV! pic.twitter.com/FjSGXwMOmg — MTV (@MTV) October 18, 2022

After they met, Briana and Bobby soon started dating and when producers found out about the romance, the entire security staff was fired, according to The Ashley. “Producers, crew members and even some of the cast members are pissed,” a source told the outlet about the situation in July. “Because of Briana and Bobby, so many great people lost their jobs, and those people did nothing wrong. Some of these people have been there since Day 1. It’s really sad, and super unprofessional. And now they’re flaunting the relationship like none of that happened.”

A source gave even more background information as to how Briana and Bobby’s romance started and unfolded and claimed Bobby used to be the security guard for Briana’s fellow Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout‘s shoots. “Bobby used to do security on Catelynn and Maci’s shoots but he met Briana when she came to San Diego to film Teen Mom Family Reunion last year,” the insider explained. “That’s when they first got together but no one else knew about it back then. They’ve been talking since then, but it was kept on the down low.”

He was first introduced in one of Briana’s mysterious Instagram posts.

The black and white Instagram post, which can be seen above, showed the mom caressing that back of a man’s head, which was later confirmed to reportedly be Bobby’s. “My baby,” she captioned it. It caused a lot of speculation in the Teen Mom fan community with many questioning who it could be. Some also commented on their age difference since they are reportedly over 10 years apart.

Bobby may still be getting paid by MTV.

Despite the reports of him getting fired from his security job for starting a relationship with Briana, Bobby may be getting paid for being featured on the show. Now that he’s appearing in front of the camera, he could be collecting a check as a cast member instead of a crew member. It’s unclear how long Bobby will be featured on the show, but that would determine how much he would get paid, if anything.

Briana called her relationship with Bobby ‘mature’ in an interview.

“I am very much in a happy relationship. This is like my first real mature relationship that I’ve ever really experienced. This is a grown man,” she told E! News in Aug in the video above. “This is not a little boy you know. He’s wanting to settle down. He wants all these things. I do too when I finally found somebody that I could just be myself with. He accepts me for who I am. I’m very happy.”

There are rumors that Bobby and Briana are now broken up.

Why do I always focus on one person? Give them 100 of me way too quickly.. wish I had a roaster. I hate being a lover girl — Briana Dejesus (@xobrianadej) October 12, 2022

On Oct. 12, Teen Mom Shade Room claimed the couple split after nine months of dating, in an Instagram post. Briana also caused speculation about the romance when she took to Twitter to share a cryptic message, which can be seen above. “Why do I always focus on one person?” she asked in the message posted on Oct. 12. “Give them 100 of me way too quickly.. wish I had a roaster. I hate being a lover girl.”