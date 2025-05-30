Bernard Kerik: About the Former Police Commmissioner Who Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bernard “Bernie” Kerik, the former police commissioner of New York City during 9/11, died on May 29, 2025. He was 69 years old and had reportedly been hospitalized with an illness prior to his death. FBI Director Kash Patel released a statement paying tribute to Kerik, calling him a “warrior, a patriot, and one of the most courageous public servants this country has ever known.”

“With over forty years of service in law enforcement and national security, he dedicated his life to protecting the American people,” Patel wrote. “As the 40th Police Commissioner of New York City, Bernie led with strength and resolve in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, guiding the NYPD through one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history. He was decorated more than 100 times for bravery, valor, and service, having rescued victims from burning buildings, survived assassination attempts, and brought some of the world’s most dangerous criminals to justice. His legacy is not just in the medals or the titles, but in the lives he saved, the city he helped rebuild, and the country he served with honor. Rest easy, commissioner. Your watch has ended, but your impact will never fade.”

Below, learn more about Kerik, his career, past controversies and death.

Bernard Kerik Was Named Top Cop by Rudi Giuliani

In 2000, former New York City Mayor Rudi Giuliani named Kerik the top cop of the city. The following year, Kerik served as police commissioner during the September 11, 2001, attacks in Manhattan. That day, he, Giuliani and top aides were in an office when one of the planes struck the North Tower. As a result, Kerik’s story garnered nationwide praise.

Kerik left his position as police commissioner at the end of 2001 following Giuliani’s term.

Bernard Kerik Was in Prison for Felony Tax Charges

In November 2007, Kerik was indicted by a grand jury in White Plains, New York, on charges of tax fraud and making false statements to the federal government about a $250,000 interest-free supposed “loan” from Israeli billionaire Eitan Wertheimer.

Two years later, Kerik pleaded guilty to eight felony tax and false statement charges. He was sentenced to two years behind bars and three years of probation.

In February 2020, Donald Trump granted Kerik a full presidential pardon for his crimes.

Bernard Kerik Was Married Three Times

Kerik was married three times and shares four children with different women. From 1978 to 1983, he was married to Linda Hales. In 1983, Kerik married second wife Jaqueline Llerena, and they divorced in 1992. In 1998, Kerik married his current wife, Hala Matli.

Bernard Kerik Reportedly Had Cardiac Disease

According to the New York Post, Kerik had cardiac disease and had been hospitalized for the illness before he died in May 2025.