Benjamin Mascolo: 5 Things About New Man Bella Thorne Was Spotted With After Mod Sun Split

Bella Thorne is moving on! She split from Mod Sun in April, announcing the breakup on Instagram on April 15, and was seen with a new man, Benjamin Mascolo, days later!

Bella Thorne, 21, and her ex-boyfriend Mod Sun, 32, announced their breakup this week after dating since Oct. 2017, and Bella may already be dating a new person! She was seen with Benjamin Mascolo, 25, in San Diego, and the two were definitely getting pretty cozy. Learn five things about the man seen with Bella below.

1. He was seen with Bella on April 17. Benjamin and Bella got close sitting together in San Diego, days after she publicly announced her break up with Mod Sun. While the two appeared very intimate in the photo, it likely isn’t anything too serious just yet. “She doesn’t even know herself,” a source close to the former Disney Channel actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife amidst her breakup. “She is all about a good time and nothing very serious. That’s not to say she wouldn’t deem her next relationship as important but she is not seeking wedding bells anytime soon.”

2. Benjamin was born on June 20, 1993. That makes him 25 years old currently, just four years older than Bella. She previously had an 11-year age difference with Mod Sun.

3. He’s a musician, just like the redhead! Benjamin is in the pop duo group Benji & Fede, which he is in with Federico Rossi. The two are signed to Warner Music Italy, and won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Italian Act.

4. He lives in Modena, Italy. The singer lives in Modena, according to his Facebook page, and most of his social media is written in the Italian language as well!

5. Benjamin is supportive of the LBGTQ+ community. He shared a painting he made on his Instagram in April 2018, which showed a pride heart featuring two Lego-like people in the center, coming together. It makes sense that he’s an ally – Bella probably wouldn’t surround herself with someone who isn’t, considering she identifies as bisexual.