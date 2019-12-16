Austin Wilson: 5 Things To Know About Demi Lovato’s New Boyfriend

Wherever Demi Lovato goes with Austin Wilson, it’s the happiest place on earth. These two lovebirds just had a romantic date at Disneyland, so get to know all about Demi’s new boyfriend.

It’s a little over two months since Demi Lovato, 27, went public with her new boyfriend, 24-year-old Austin Wilson. The two seemingly celebrated this most auspicious occasion by heading to the Magic Kingdom. Demi and Austin hit up Disneyland, where they were seen taking a ride down Space Mountain, per PEOPLE. The two had their picture taken mid-ride, and while Demi’s mouth was a wide-open smile, Austin’s eyes were closed tight. Seems Demi’s tattooed hunk of a bae isn’t fond of rollercoasters. But, who exactly is Demi’s new guy?

1. He’s a model. If you think that Demi has landed her a good-looking guy, you wouldn’t be wrong. Austin is an LA-based model. He’s filled his Instagram account with pics from his shoots. He’s modeled for brands like For Those Who Sin, Civil Regime, Baxter of California, and more. He’s been at it for years, apparently. In 2016, he shared a two-page spread from vvv magazine. In fact, his first IG picture, uploaded in 2015, was of him doing his best Johnny Cash impression for photographer Tyler Ash.

2. He is inked up. At this point, good luck trying to find a spot on Austin that isn’t tatted up. Demi’s new man loves his tattoos. He has Marilyn Monroe inked on his shoulder, “Forever Grateful” inscribed near his collarbone, a pair of flowers on his chest, and “STAY GOLD” across his knuckles. At this rate, he’s not going to stop until every inch of his skin is covered. He even shared a picture of him getting a new tattoo on Dec. 14.

3. He’s the son of a famous skater. Austin’s dad is a living legend in the professional skater world. George Wilson is one of the original Venice Beach Z-boys who, according to Vogue, “spearheaded the West Coast skateboarding movement in the ’70s.” For the past twenty years, George has been working in the fashion world. In 2015, after working with some of the major denim houses, he partnered with menswear label The/End, to create “beautifully hand-distressed” jeans.”

4. He’s close to his mom. Austin’s mom is Ana Castronovo, who works for the yoga company Spiritual Gangers, according to Heavy.com. On Mother’s Day, he wrote her a lovely message online. “Happy Mother’s Day, mamma. I love you more than anything in this world. Thank you for being my rock through all these crazy and amazing years [hearts] thanks for bringing me into this crazy-ass world.” On May 25, she celebrated Austin’s birthday.

“You are not only 25 today but 1 year sober! I am so proud of you and grateful that you are doing so amazing!!! You are a man of integrity today! I wish you all the best that life has to offer starting with inner peace, self-confidence, and love!! I couldn’t ask for a better son – the unconditional love and support you give me too is beyond words- love you beyond all time and space!!!”

5. Austin and Demi have been dating for a few weeks. “My girlfriend is hot AF,” Austin captioned a Dec. 15 Instagram post of him and Demi. The post comes a month after Demi went public with this romance. She shared a picture of the Austin kissing her on the cheek to her Instagram. She called him “My [heart].” Though they’ve only been together for a short time, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she sees “long-term potential” in him.