Arthur Gunn: 5 Things To Know About The Fan-Favorite Singer On ‘American Idol’

Week after week, Arthur Gunn has wowed ‘American Idol’ fans with his unique voice, and he’s quickly become a fan-favorite to win season 18 of the show.

Arthur Gunn is a super talented singer on the 18th season of American Idol. The 22-year-old is not afraid to take artistic liberties in his performances, and shows off his signature growl when he takes the stage week after week. The judges recognized Arthur’s talent from the beginning, and voted him into the top 20. Since then, he’s proven to be a favorite with voters across America, as well, as he earned a spot in the fan-voted Top 11. Now, he’s hoping to make the coveted Top 7 during the upcoming May 10 episode. Here’s more to know about Arthur:

1. He’s from Nepal. Arthur was born in Kathmandu, Nepal in 1997. He grew up with his parents and four sisters. In 2008, some of his family members moved to Kansas. Arthur was just 11 years old at the time, but he decided to stay in Nepal to finish school. It wasn’t until 2014 that he joined the family in Wichita, Kansas, after he finished high school at home. However, Arthur learned English before moving to the U.S., and credits singing along to American songs with helping him learn the language.

2. Arthur Gunn is not his real name. Arthur’s birth name is actually Dibesh Pokharel. Dibesh means ‘light’. Arthur admitted he just came up with his stage name quickly and that it was “gathered from different dimensions.”

3. He’s been singing since he was a child. Arthur grew up singing and playing guitar, but it wasn’t until the year before he left Nepal that he begin considering it as more than a hobby. When he moved to Kansas, he began to learn more about bluegrass music, and quickly realized he wanted to make a career out of being a singer/songwriter. He began performing in coffee shops, and auditioned for Idol in 2019.

4. He’s already released two albums. Even though Arthur is hoping that Idol will help his career skyrocket, he already has some experience in the industry. He released his first album, Grahan, in 2018, followed by a second album, KHOJ, in 2019.

5. He watched ‘Idol’ before coming to the U.S. Even before Arthur moved to the United States, he knew what American Idol was because he was able to watch it online while in Nepal.