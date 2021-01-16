Archie Lyndhurst: 5 Things To Know About The ‘So Awkward’ Star Who Died At 19 From A Brain Hemorrhage

British actor Archie Lyndhurst tragically died at the age of 19 in Sept. 2020. His mother Lucy confirmed his cause of death was ‘multiple bleeds on the brain’ in Jan. 16 post.

So Awkward star Archie Lyndhurst sadly died at the age of 19 in Sept. 2020 — and his cause of death been confirmed. Archie’s mother Lucy Lyndhurst took to Instagram on Jan. 16 with an emotional letter, confirming her son died as a result of a brain hemorrhage. “Archie died from natural causes… he died from an Intracerebral Haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma/Leukaemia. This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid,” she explained, referencing a detailed post-mortem report.

“Archie showed no signs of illness. Archie had numerous bleeds on the brain and the [doctor] went to great lengths to reassure us that he wouldn’t have been in any pain as it happened in his sleep. The results utterly floored us to think something like this could happen. It’s very rare and around only 800 people a year die from it,” she added, going on to pay a beautiful tribute to her son. Archie was the most extraordinary magical human being we have ever met. We are still learning each day the incredible impact he had on others lives, the kindness and generosity he showed them,” she penned.

Find out more about the young British actor’s work, and his life:

1. He had starred on So Awkward since 2015. Archie played Ollie Coulton on the sitcom, which follows a group of friends in secondary school as they deal with typical teenage problems. His devastated co-stars mourned him on Twitter. “Archie, I can’t even believe I am writing this. It’s taken me a while to be able to find things to say as I am at an absolute loss for words. You were the most beautiful soul I have ever known, the most unique, loving and caring person on this planet,” wrote co-star Cleo Demetriou on Instagram.

“My heart is completely broken knowing I that I can never see you again, never speak to you again and never hug you again,” she added, sharing photos of the twosome together. “Thank you so much for being you, an absolute light in this sometimes very dark world.”

2. He’s the son of actor Nicholas Lyndhurst. Archie’s father is famed actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, who starred in shows like Only Fools and Horses, Goodnight Sweetheart, and New Tricks. Following Archie’s death, Nicholas and wife Lucy Smith said in a statement to CBBC that they were “utterly grief stricken and respectfully request privacy”.

3. He worked with comedian Jack Whitehall. Jack met Archie when he was just nine years old. After working together on a comedy special and short film, he cast Archie as the younger version of his character on the comedy series Bad Education. He mourned Archie on Instagram, writing, “Every time I worked with Archie he was the same – passionate, generous and pitch perfect, he was loved by everyone on set.

“I have no doubt he would have had a long and illustrious career and would have continued lighting up the lives of all those who encountered him. The world has been robbed of a truly special soul. He will never be forgotten, i feel utterly devastated that he is gone but i also feel so blessed to have met him.”

4. He had an impressive acting resume. Along with his most famous roles on So Awkward and Bad Education, Archie starred in projects like Harry & Paul’s Story of the 2s, Little Crackers, and Our Ex-Wife. He also voiced Honoroit in the video game Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward.

5. He had a secret project slated to launch in September. Archie teased something called Fated To Pretend on Instagram, with the tagline “The Story of Watching a Man Dying.” The link goes to a website that simply says “get ready to splash the f**k out” with a countdown clock. The clock is at zero right now.