Anthony Carrigan: 5 Things on the Actor Playing Metamorpho in ‘Superman’ 2025

Image Credit: FilmMagic for HBO

Anthony Carrigan is set to join the cast of the upcoming Superman movie, scheduled for release in 2025. The 41-year-old actor will play the role of Metamorpho. While speaking to Variety, he described taking on this character as a transformative experience, saying, “I’m excited just to shake things up. Noho Hank is such a specific character, and I’m excited to play someone completely different and surprise people with just being unrecognizable.”

The film’s director, James Gunn, shared insights about the movie’s vision with The Hollywood Reporter, “We do have sort of a battered vision of Superman at the beginning, and I think that is our country. I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs or politics, are doing their best to get by and trying to be good people, despite what it may seem like for the other side, no matter what that other side might be.” Anthony will star alongside David Corenswet, the new face of the iconic DC superhero.

Learn more about Anthony Carrigan below. Hollywood Life has compiled some facts about the actor starring in the 2025 Superman film.

Anthony Carrigan Was Born in Massachusetts

Anthony was born on January 2, 1983, in Winchester, Massachusetts.

Anthony Carrigan Is Married

The actor is married to Gia Olimp.

Anthony Carrigan Was Diagnosed With Alopecia

At the age of three, Anthony was diagnosed with alopecia areata. According to the Mayo Clinic: “Alopecia areata occurs suddenly, typically beginning on the scalp with one or multiple coin-sized circular bald patches that may overlap. However, these patches can also show up on the face — such as the beard and eyebrow areas.”

Anthony Carrigan Has Starred in Several Films and TV Shows

According to IMDb, Anthony has appeared in TV shows such as Barry, Captain Fall, and Gotham. He is no stranger to the superhero world, having also been part of Gotham and The Flash. Additionally, he has been featured in films like Fatherhood and more.

Anthony Carrigan Has Been Nominated for Awards

According to Anthony’s IMDb page, the actor has received nominations for prestigious awards, including the Critics’ Choice Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and more.