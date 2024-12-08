Who Is Anna Kane? About Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Accuser

Image Credit: WireImage

As Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ awaits his sex trafficking trial from behind bars, numerous accusers have come forward with sexual and physical assault allegations against him. Combs has maintained his innocence and has pled not guilty in his federal case. Most recently, Anna Kane — the ex-wife of athlete Evander Kane — publicly identified herself in a lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of sexual assault when she was 17 years old. Now that her identity has been disclosed, Hollywood Life has compiled all the facts about Anna, below.

Anna Kane Was Married to a Hockey Player

Anna was married to her ex-husband, ice hockey player Evander Kane, for three years, according to E! News. The two divorced in 2021.

Anna Is a Mother

Anna and Evander share one child together, according to multiple outlets.

Anna Suffered a Miscarriage During Her Marriage

A message from my family and I pic.twitter.com/q8sPXQkWh8 — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) March 14, 2019

In 2019, Evander revealed that his then-wife suffered a miscarriage. In a statement, Evander revealed that he and Anna were “heartbroken” over the loss of a baby girl, whom they planned to name Eva.

“My family and I are heartbroken,” Evander wrote in a social media statement in 2019. “Words cannot express how excited we were to welcome our baby girl into the world and watch her grow. Eva, you have been the absolute biggest blessing of our lives and we are so grateful for all the joy you brought us in such a short amount of time.”

Anna Kane Accused Diddy of Sexual Assault

Initially going by the name “Jane Doe” to protect her identity, Anna filed a lawsuit against Diddy accusing him of raping her when she was 17 years old, according to court documents obtained by TMZ in December 2024. Anna amended her lawsuit to include her legal name.

Through her attorney, Doug Wigdor, Anna said in a statement to the outlet, “I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager. Defendant’s demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me.”

In her lawsuit, Anna alleged that she met Combs in New York City while she was in 11th grade. At the time of the alleged encounter, she was 17 years old. Anna claimed that Diddy and his friends supplied her with drugs and that they sexually assaulted her in a recording studio in the early 2000s.

Diddy has denied Anna’s claims.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.