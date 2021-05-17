Andrea Meza: 5 Things To Know About Winner Of Miss Universe 2020 From Mexico

It’s official: Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, is now Miss Universe! Learn more about the incredible 2020 competition winner.

She’s accomplished, confident, and positively gorgeous. But you knew all of that going into the Miss Universe 2020 competition. So, what made Miss Mexico, Andrea Maza, stand out from the other ladies enough to make her win the entire prestigious competition? We’ve gathered five important facts about Andrea, 26, so you can learn more about the new Miss Universe!

1. She’s Miss Universe 2020

Yes, it’s currently 2021, but this is how the pageant world works. Andrea beat out 73 other contestants representing both countries and territories to take home the crown and glory on May 16, and looked stunning doing so. Her runners up were: Miss Brazil Julia Gama, and Miss Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo. There were many happy tears shed as Andrea’s name was called onstage at the event hosted by Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo, the 2012 winner.

“I am so honored to have been selected among the 73 other amazing women I stood with tonight,” Andrea said in a statement released by the Miss Universe Organization. “It is a dream come true to wear the Miss Universe crown, and I hope to serve the world through my advocacy for equality in the year to come and beyond.”

2. She’s A Women’s Rights Activist

Andrea works closely with the Municipal Institute for Women (INMUJERES) an international program located in Mexico. INMUJERES works to “promote and foster conditions that enable non-discrimination, equality of opportunities and of treatment between the genders, the full exercise of the rights of women and their equal participation in the political, cultural, economism, and social life of the country,” according to the UN.

3. She Believes In Body Positivity

Her final statement in the Miss Universe 2020 statement was about society’s beauty standards that women are forced to follow. “We live in a society that more and more is more than advanced, and as we advance as a society, we’ve also advanced with stereotypes,” Andrea said. “Nowadays beauty isn’t only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit, but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you’re not valuable.”

4. She Has A Degree In Software Engineering

Andrea has a degree in software engineering and “is proud to be a woman who graduated in a male dominated field of study,” according to her Miss Universe bio. Additionally, Andrea is a certified Makeup Artist and a model, as well as a Tourism Brand Ambassador for the city of Chihuahua, her hometown in Mexico.

5. What’s Next For Andrea

Andrea will be making the move from Chihuahua to New York City to carry out her duties as Miss Universe 2020, according to the Miss Universe Organization. That means a lengthy press tour and public appearances. Additionally, Andrea will “represent the brand and various philanthropic organizations during her reign.”