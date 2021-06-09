Amybeth McNulty: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Anne With An E’ Star Joining ‘Stranger Things’

Welcome to Hawkins, Amybeth McNulty! The ‘Anne With An E’ star is the latest actor to join the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ season 4.

There are more new faces joining the cast of Stranger Things. Netflix fan fave Amybeth McNulty was revealed as a new season 4 cast member on June 9. Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer helped announced Amybeth’s role in a behind-the-scenes video.

Amybeth is no stranger to the Netflix world. The 19-year-old is one of the most talented young actresses out there. From scoop on her Stranger Things character to her personal life, HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know about Amybeth.

1. Amybeth will play Vickie on ‘Stranger Things.’

In a video for Netflix’s “Geeked Week,” the Duffer Brothers unveiled details about Amybeth’s Stranger Things character. Ross revealed that Vickie “plays a big role in the events to come.” Matt gushed that they are big fans of Anne With An E and Anne of Green Gables. They loved Amybeth’s performance in Anne With An E and had been “dying to work with her ever since and she is our perfect Vickie.”

Amybeth then popped up in the video and said, “I’m so excited to play this character. I’m so excited to join Hawkins. I’ll see you guys in the Upside Down.” Netflix also revealed that Vickie is “a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.”

2. Amybeth rose to fame on ‘Anne With An E.’

Amybeth starred as Anne Shirley on the CBC and Netflix series. The show premiered in 2017 and became a hit. Despite the passionate fanbase and critical acclaim, Anne With An E was canceled after three seasons in 2019. Amybeth won the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in 2019.

3. She hails from Ireland.

Amybeth was born in Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland, on November 7, 2001. Her father is from Ireland. Her mother is Candian.

4. She is in a relationship!

Amybeth is dating actor Louis Hynes. They recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. “Happy one year.. let’s go back to Niagara soon,” she wrote via Instagram on May 31. He also posted in honor of their anniversary, and she commented, “I like you an awful lot.”

5. Amybeth is a vegetarian.

The actress revealed she is a vegetarian in response to someone on Twitter in 2017. “Lol I’m vegetarian that’s ok with me,” she tweeted.