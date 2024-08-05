Who Is Alice D’Amato? 5 Things About the Olympian Who Won the 2024 Balance Beam Final

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Alice D’Amato was crowned the world champion in the women’s balance beam final during the 2024 Paris Olympics. After both Simone Biles and Suni Lee fell off the beam, Team USA left the podium open for other countries to earn a medal. This paved the way for Alice to win gold. The 21-year-old made history for her country as a result.

Learn more about Alice, her career and her Olympic journey, below!

Alice Is a Two-Time Olympian

The Genoa, Italy, native began her competitive career in 2015. After competing at multiple national and international championships, she earned her spot on the Olympic team for the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2024, Alice returned to the Olympic Stage for the Paris games.

Her Twin Is Also a Gymnast

Alice is a twin to sister Asia D’Amato, a fellow gymnast who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

21-year-old Alice D’Amato just won the first women’s gymnastics gold medal EVER for Italy, and her reaction says it all. ❤️🇮🇹 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/8h8uh4mgpq — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024

Alice Is the First Italian Gymnast to Win Gold

After winning the gold medal on balance beam in Paris, Alice became the first-ever Italian female artistic gymnast to become an Olympic champion.

According to NBC, Alice told reporters that she couldn’t believe she had secured the gold medal.

“If I didn’t have any words after winning silver in the team competition, I definitely don’t have any words right now,” Alice said following the event. “I don’t know what to say. I can’t believe it. I didn’t even expect to win a medal on beam, let alone the gold. I will soak in all the emotions and will do that for as long as I can.”

She Won Against Simone Biles on Balance Beam

After a shocking amount of mistakes and tumbles from other competitors at the Paris Olympics — including Simone — Alice ended up taking home the gold.

Alice Didn’t Think She’d Medal at the Olympics

While discussing her road to the Paris Olympics in 2023, Alice noted that picturing herself as an all-around champion wasn’t something on her mind.

“If I’m being honest I don’t think about it,” Alice said, per International Gymnast Online. “I know the level is very high, so it’s not something I put in my mind. The only thing I can do is to work hard every day at the gym, and my only focus is to stay healthy and get a spot in the team. … Of course we’re looking for a medal in the team competition because we know we can get there if we’re all OK. So, everything else is just the cherry on the cake.”