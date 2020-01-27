Alejandro Cabello: 5 Things To Know About Camila’s Dad Who Inspired Her Grammys Song

Camila Cabello’s dad, Alejandro, was front and center when she sang a song dedicated to him at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, and he was brought to tears by the performance.

When Camila Cabello took the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards, she sang one of her new songs live for the very first time! The singer gave a stunning rendition of her song “First Man,” which is dedicated to her father, Alejandro Cabello. Alejandro was in the front row as his daughter commanded the stage with her beautiful voice, and he broke down in tears as she walked toward him while singing the beautiful song. The father/daughter duo shared the sweetest moment as the performance came to a close. Here’s more to know about Camila’s dad:

1. He’s a United States immigrant. Alejandro is Mexican, while Camila’s mother is Cuban. Camila and her mom moved to the United States from Mexico when she was just five years old. Her mom used a fake address so that Camila could attend a good school, and she worked at Marshall’s to make money for the family. Alejandro didn’t come to the U.S. until more than a year later, after swimming the Rio Grande to join his family.

2. He got his green card in 2016. It wasn’t until many years after Alejandro immigrated that he finally got his green card in 2016. He made money by washing cars at the mall before finally earning his green card.

3. He took Camila to audition on ‘X-Factor’ for her 15th birthday. Camila told her parents that, instead of a quinceanera, she wanted to audition for The X-Factor on her 15th birthday. Along with her parents, sister and grandmother, she took a 12 hour drive to North Carolina for her audition, and was eventually placed in the girl group, Fifth Harmony. They came in third place in the competition.

4. ‘First Man’ is on Camila’s sophomore solo album. “First Man” is the final track on Camila’s Dec. 2019 album, Romance. On the track, she sings about falling in love for the first time, but makes sure to let her dad know that she knows that he’ll always be the “first man” who loved her.

5. He has one other daughter besides Camila. Alejandro is also father to Camila’s sister, Sofia, who 12 years old.