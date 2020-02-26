Adam Klein: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Survivor: Winners At War’ Star Who’s Ready To Make Moves

Nearly four years after he won ‘Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X,’ Adam Klein is back for ‘Winners at War,’ and just three episodes in, he’s ready to make a big move on his tribe!

On the first two episodes of Survivor: Winners At War , Rob Mariano, Parvati Shallow and Ehtan Zohn took control of the first two votes for their tribe, Sele. While many of the other players have quietly complied, Adam Klein is over this ‘old school’ alliance taking the reigns, and is ready to take matters into his own hands. “To me, the three old schoolers have been running the show here,” Adam says in a preview for the show’s Feb. 26 episode. “Boston Rob feels like he needs to be in control at all times. He won this game because he was in control from start to finish. But this is not Survivor: Redemption Island. This is Survivor: Winners at War. He needs to adapt, and maybe, play a little bit more like I am. This is the time to draw the line in the sand and target some of the big dogs in the game.” Ahead of his potentially game-changing episode, here’s more to know about Adam:

1) He won ‘Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X’ in 2016. Adam was a contestant on the 33rd season of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X. He was on the Millennials tribe, and had a bit of an erratic game, often landing on the wrong side of the votes at tribal council. However, he found a clutch hidden immunity idol and made some great strategic moves with the other players toward the end, and he was unanimously voted the winner of the season against Hannah Shapiro and Ken McNickle.

2) He’s been open about his mom’s death on the show. Adam has been a longtime fan of Survivor thanks to watching it with his mom growing up. The two applied to be on Survivor: Blood vs. Water, but were unable to compete due to her cancer diagnosis. Adam’s mother was extremely sick with cancer when he got the call to play, and she urged him to go, despite her declining health. Adam first opened up about his mom’s condition during the final tribal council, and it obviously got emotional for him. At the reunion show, Adam revealed that his mother passed away just one hour after he returned home from playing. He was able to tell her that he felt that he had a good chance at winning the game before she died.

3) He’s a successful college graduate. Adam attended the prestigious Stanford University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relationship, along with a minor in Spanish.

4) He turned his ‘Survivor’ success into a career. During his first run on Survivor, Adam worked as the manager of a homeless shelter. However, since winning the show, he’s been able to focus his attention on being a motivational keynote speaker.

5) He’s worked on a travel show. Adam grew up in a suburb of San Francisco, and in 2017, he hosted a travel show for the city called Taiwan: off The Grid, which aired on KPIX-TV.