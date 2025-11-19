Who Did Trump Call ‘Piggy’? Reporter Catherine Lucey’s Exchange With the President

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump is known for his blunt remarks to the press, but one exchange aboard Air Force One between the president and a female reporter has gone viral after he called her, “piggy.” The journalist’s identity was later reported as Bloomberg’s Catherine Lucey, though she has yet to comment on the matter publicly.

Nevertheless, several well-known journalists came to Lucey’s defense. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins tweeted, “My colleagues in the White House press corps, @marykbruce and @catherine_lucey, both do a great job.”

My colleagues in the White House press corps, @marykbruce and @catherine_lucey, both do a great job. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 18, 2025

Here is what we know so far about Lucey and the exchange with Trump that went viral.

Who Did Trump Call ‘Piggy’?

Though her identity was not immediately disclosed, the female reporter was identified by multiple outlets as Lucey.

Was Mary Bruce the Reporter Trump Called a ‘Piggy’?

No, but Trump berated ABC News’ Mary Bruce in a separate incident. During a November 18, 2025, press conference with Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bruce asked the latter, “Your Royal Highness, the U.S. intelligence concluded that you orchestrated the brutal murder of a journalist. 9/11 families are furious that you are here in the Oval Office. Why should Americans trust you? And the same to you, Mr. President.”

Trump quickly responded by saying that ABC News should lose its license.

Donald Trump snaps at female reporter who asks about Epstein files: “Quiet, Piggy!” pic.twitter.com/K42gA3uXCD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2025

Why Did Trump Call the Reporter a ‘Piggy’?

As seen in the viral clip of the interaction, the woman — who appeared to be Lucey — asked the Republican a question aboard Air Force One regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files and his former relationship with the deceased sex offender.

“If there’s nothing incriminating in the files, sir …” the reporter was heard asking Trump off-camera, before Trump wagged his finger in her face and said, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

In a statement to The Guardian, the White House defended Trump’s comment to the journalist and accused her of “inappropriate” behavior.

“This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way towards her colleagues on the plane,” the statement read. “If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take [it].”

Who Is Catherine Lucey?

Lucey is an accomplished journalist who works for Bloomberg, according to her author bio with the news outlet. Previously, she worked as a White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal.

A Bloomberg News spokesperson issued a statement to The Guardian shortly after Lucey’s interaction with the president went viral.

“Our White House journalists perform a vital public service, asking questions without fear or favor,” the spokesperson said. “We remain focused on reporting issues of public interest fairly and accurately.”

Just days before making his “piggy” comment, Trump reportedly scolded Lucey during a previous conversation. According to The Telegraph, Lucey asked Trump about Tucker Carlson‘s interview with Nick Fuentes on the tarmac at West Palm Beach Airport. Trump responded, “You are the worst! You’re with Bloomberg, right? You are the worst! I don’t know why they even have you.”