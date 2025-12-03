Who Are Michael & Susan Dell? All About the ‘Trump Accounts’ Investors

Image Credit: Getty Images

Michael Dell built one of the most recognizable names in tech. Now, he and his wife, Susan Dell, are in the news after a $6.25 billion investment tied to the “Trump Accounts,” a new program aimed at U.S. children. As interest grows in their role in the initiative, many are also looking more closely at the couple behind it — from how they met and built a family to how their wealth grew alongside Dell Technologies.

Learn more about them below.

Who Are Michael Dell and Susan Dell ?

Michael is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Dell Technologies, one of the world’s largest technology companies. He started Dell as a college student and went on to build it into a global enterprise spanning computers, cloud computing, and enterprise infrastructure. His wife, Susan, is a philanthropist and co-founder of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which supports causes related to health, education, and family welfare. Together, the couple is known for combining business leadership with large-scale philanthropic work.

Speaking about the couple’s involvement with the Trump Accounts program, Michael addressed the initiative at a White House event on December 2, 2025, saying, “When I started a company 41 years ago, we created the direct model. This is sort of the direct model philanthropy.”

$6.25 billion. 25 million children. $250 each. Susan and I believe the smartest investment we can make is in children. That’s why we’re so excited to contribute $6.25 billion from our charitable funds to help 25 million children start building a strong financial foundation… pic.twitter.com/4Bcv3RKp0q — Michael Dell 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDell) December 2, 2025

Michael Dell and Susan Dell’s Net Worth

Michael is among the richest people in the world, with his personal net worth estimated at $148 billion, according to Forbes. He previously ranked No. 17 on the Forbes 2025 Billionaires List, where his fortune was listed at $97.7 billion at the time.

Susan’s personal wealth is less frequently reported, though estimates suggest her net worth is in the billions due to shared assets, investments, and her role in the couple’s philanthropic and financial ventures.

How Did Michael and Susan Dell Meet?

Michael and Susan Dell (née Lieberman) first connected on a blind date in 1988, per Hello! Magazine. After a few years together, the couple married in 1989 in Austin, Texas, the same city where Dell was building his business.

Do Michael and Susan Dell Have Kids?

Yes. Michael and Susan share four children together. The couple has largely kept their children out of the public spotlight, choosing to maintain privacy around their family life.

While their kids are not public figures, the Dells frequently speak about family values when discussing their philanthropic priorities, especially causes focused on children’s health and education.