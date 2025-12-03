What Is Michael Dell’s Net Worth? How Much the ‘Trump Accounts Investor’ Makes

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Michael Dell has spent decades building one of the biggest names in technology. Now, the billionaire founder of Dell Technologies is making headlines for a different reason — reports linking him and his wife, Susan Dell, to the so-called “Trump Accounts,” a new investment program aimed at U.S. children. The news has sparked fresh interest in just how much Dell is worth, where his money comes from, and how much the couple committed to the initiative.

Who Is Michael Dell?

Michael is the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, the multinational technology company that began as a dorm-room startup selling PCs directly to customers. Over decades, he scaled the business into a global enterprise spanning personal computers, enterprise hardware, and services — building one of the most successful tech empires of the modern era.

How Much Money Does Michael Dell Have? His Net Worth

As of late 2025, Michael is widely regarded as one of the richest people in the world, with estimates of his net worth around $148 billion, according to Forbes.

What Are the “Trump Accounts”?

“Trump Accounts” (also referred to as 530A or “Invest America” accounts) are a newly established program under the 2025 law One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA), designed to give American children a financial head start. For any U.S. child born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028, the federal government will seed a new investment account with US $1,000.

Parents, guardians, employers, charities or others may contribute additional funds — up to US $5,000 per year per child. The money is invested in low-cost U.S. stock index funds, intended to grow over time, and becomes accessible when the child reaches adulthood (typically 18, with restrictions on early withdrawal).

How Much Did Michael and Susan Dell Invest in the Trump Accounts?

On December 2, 2025, Michael and his wife Susan pledged a historic $6.25 billion to fund “Trump Accounts” for 25 million American children, primarily under age 10 and living in ZIP codes where household incomes are below a certain threshold. Their donation will allow each of those eligible children to receive $250 in seed funding — supplementing, and in some cases effectively extending, the government’s initial $1,000 grant (for children born 2025–2028).

“We’ve always made our focus to getting the support as close to families as possible, and Invest America continues that work,” Susan said in an interview, per The New York Times. “This is a slightly different way of doing this, but the opportunity now is to do something really major and really touch 25 million children that will really benefit from this in a huge way.”