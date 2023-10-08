Which ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Were at Christine Brown’s Wedding? Find Out Who Attended

Image Credit: TLC

Christine Brown, 51, and David Woolley said “I do” in front of over 300 family and friends over the weekend, but only one of her Sister Wives co-stars was there. Janelle Brown, 54, joined the reality star and her new husband for the outdoor ceremony, which took place at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, UT, but Christine’s ex-husband Kody Brown, as well as Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, were not in attendance, according to PEOPLE.

Janelle and Christine have been very close since they both left their marriages to Kody, so it’s not too surprising Janelle showed up to the wedding. Photos posted by PEOPLE showed the happy bride posing alongside Janelle, who wore a short-sleeved light purple dress, while wearing a long white sleeveless gown. They both flashed big smiles for the camera and looked excited to be there together.

In early 2023, Christine revealed she told her now husband David about Janelle and how close she was to her shortly after they met. “When I told him, I’m like, ‘I have a lot of kids and I have a sister wife, and everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me and all of her children come with me too. There’s not just me,’” she recalled. “And he’s like, ‘Okay. Okay.’”

When Christine and David announced their engagement earlier this year, Janelle was one of the first people to celebrate with a response. “hurray,” she exclaimed in a comment on Christine’s Instagram announcement post, which can be seen below. She also shared the post to her own Instagram story and added the caption, “HAPPY.”

Before she married David, Christine shared her married life with Kroy, which lasted 25 years, and they welcomed daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13, together. They also had son Paedon, 25, before splitting in 2021.

Janelle also separated from Kody in 2022, after nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage. They are parents to six children, including sons Logan, 29, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 21, and daughters Madison, 27, and Savanah, 18.