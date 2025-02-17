Where Was Bill Hader During ‘SNL50’? Find Out

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live brought several Hollywood stars together in one room. Many attended to celebrate the comedy show’s success, enjoying skits, performances, and plenty of laughs. With familiar faces like Miley Cyrus, Adam Sandler, Bad Bunny, and Jimmy Fallon in attendance, one notable absence had people wondering—where was Bill Hader?

Why Wasn’t Bill Hader at SNL50?

According to UNILAD, the actor’s publicist shared that he was unable to attend due to a “longstanding schedule conflict.” While Bill has a strong connection to SNL, he has also spoken about the anxiety he experienced during his time on the show.

Variety reported that SNL producer Susan Morrison recalled how Lorne Michaels interacted with cast members under pressure. “To some, Michaels will bark, ‘Don’t fuck it up.'” She added, “Bill Hader, who is prone to anxiety attacks, remembers Michaels coming to his dressing room when he hosted and snapping, ‘Calm the fuck down. Just have fun. Jesus Christ.’ With others, he is warmer. Molly Shannon treasures the memory of how, when she was nervous just before going onstage, Michaels would ‘reassure me with his eyes.'”

Bill previously opened up about his career and how he found success. At one point in his time in the spotlight, he admitted to having stage fright during an April 2023 interview with The Independent, “You know, you have to watch yourself on screen.” He added, “And that’s no fun, just in general. I don’t like the way I sound. I don’t like the way I look. It’s just embarrassing. But I’ll be 45 in two months, so the weight thing is more of a health thing now. You go to a doctor and they say, ‘At this age and height, you should weigh this.'” Bill continued, “I wasn’t used to seeing myself on screen – you go, ‘God I look terrible,’ so you start exercising and jogging and stuff. I still ate like s***, though. Now I have this autoimmune condition, too. I’m just at that age.”

Who Else Skipped SNL50?

Other notable SNL alumni who were absent from the anniversary celebration included Chris Redd, Dan Aykroyd, Mary Gross, Joan Cusack, Dana Carvey, Colin Quinn, Robert Downey Jr., and Randy Quaid.

Bill Hader’s SNL Skits

Bill had many memorable moments on SNL, including the skit “Alan,” part of the show’s Cut for Time segment. The skit went viral for his non-stop dancing as he played the role of Alan, described in the sketch as “the future of casual entertainment.”