Where to Watch the Golden Globes’ Most Beloved TV Shows: ‘Shogun,’ ‘Baby Reindeer’ & More

The 2025 Golden Globes celebrated many diverse TV series genres during its awards ceremony. Whether you’re into history shows with an action edge, such as Shogun, psychological thrillers with a comedic spin, like Baby Reindeer, or you prefer a fun and eccentric escape like Hacks, you’ve come to the right place to start your search for the next best thing.

Grab a huge bucket of popcorn and discover your new binge-worthy show that will keep you in high spirits during hibernation season. Find out where to watch Shogun, Baby Reindeer and more, below!

A bright night for a dark show. Richard Gadd shares how he's feeling after his first #GoldenGlobes win! pic.twitter.com/eh8PkbHica — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

What Awards Did Shogun Win at the Golden Globes?

Shogun won four Golden Globes, three of which went to talented actors Anna Sawai for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series, Hiroyuki Sanada for Best Actor in a Drama TV Series, and Tadanobu Asano for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Its fourth award was for Best Television Series Drama.

What Is Shogun About?

The TV series is based on James Clavell’s novel of the same name. It is set in 17th-century Japan during the country’s conflicting civil war, as numerous powers attempt to reign the land.

Who Is in Shogun‘s Cast?

Cosmo Jarvis plays John Blackthorne, Anna Sawai portrays Toda Mariko, Tadanobu Asano plays Kashigi Yabushige, and Hiroyuki Sanada portrays Yoshii Toranaga.

Where Can I Watch Shogun?

The 10-episode season is available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

What Awards Did Baby Reindeer Win at the Golden Globes?

Baby Reindeer was awarded two Golden Globes. One of them went to Jessica Gunning, for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. The other win was for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

What Is Baby Reindeer About?

The cliff-hanging TV series is based on the true story of Director and Actor Richard Gadd, who plays Donny. Richard implemented his personal struggles of dealing with an aggressive stalker into an additive series.

Who Is in Baby Reindeer‘s Cast?

Richard Gadd plays Donny and Jessica Gunning plays Martha.

Where Can I Watch Baby Reindeer?

The TV series can be streamed on Netflix.

What Awards Did Hacks Win at the Golden Globes?

The quirky TV series was awarded Best Television Series Musical or Comedy.

What Is Hacks About?

Hacks follows the intense mentorship between an iconic Las Vegas comedian and her misfit 25-year-old mentee.

Who Is in Hacks‘ Cast?

The TV series stars Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder, who plays Ava Daniels.

Where Can I Watch Hacks?

Hacks can be streamed on Max.