Where to Watch ‘It: Welcome to Derry’ & How to Stream the Other ‘It’ Movies

Image Credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO

It: Welcome to Derry is the latest edition of the horror franchise to resurrect Pennywise. Based on Stephen King‘s 1986 novel, the prequel is set in 1962 Derry, Maine, where a couple and their son move just as a child disappears from the town. Now that spooky season is upon us, fans couldn’t wait to watch the new series, but what about all the It movies and other adaptations?

Viewers are in luck because almost every iteration of It is available to stream at home. Below, Hollywood Life has listed the It movies and series and where you can watch them.

IT: Welcome to Derry

The 2025 series premiered on HBO on October 26, 2025, and is available to stream on HBO Max. IT: Welcome to Derry stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise! The actor reprised his role after playing the frightening clown in It and It Chapter Two.

The rest of the IT: Welcome to Derry cast features Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Clara Stack, Amanda Christine and Mikkal Karim-Fidler.

It Chapter One

It (also stylized as It Chapter One) premiered on the big screen in 2017. The movie stars Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs and Jeremy Ray Taylor as “The Losers’ Club,” who are terrorized by Pennywise from the sewers in Derry, Maine.

It Chapter One is available to stream on HBO Max.

It Chapter Two

Like its predecessor, It Chapter Two is also available to stream on HBO Max. The sequel premiered in theaters in 2019 and stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean as the grown-up members of The Losers’ Club.

The film takes place 27 years after the first one.

Stephen King’s IT

This 1990 two-part series was directed by Tommy Lee Wallace and premiered on ABC that year. Tim Curry portrayed Pennywise, and the rest of the ensemble cast includes Richard Thomas, John Ritter, Harry Anderson, Jonathan Brandis and Tim Reid.

The two-part It series (also stylized as Stephen King’s It) is currently unavailable to stream for free.