Where to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Free: Cable & Streaming Options

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has finally kicked off, bringing the biggest tournament in soccer history to the United States, Mexico and Canada! With 48 teams competing across all 104 matches, fans want to know the easiest — and most affordable — ways to watch every game live.

Whether you’re a traditional cable subscriber or a cord-cutter looking for free streaming options, there are more ways than ever to follow the action. Here’s how you can watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup without missing a moment.

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup on TV

In the U.S., English-language coverage of the World Cup is carried by FOX and FS1, while Spanish-language broadcasts are available through Telemundo. Many of the tournament’s biggest matches are airing on the FOX broadcast network, which means they’re available free over the air with a digital antenna.

Fans with cable or satellite subscriptions can watch every match through their TV packages if they include FOX, FS1 and Telemundo.

Free Streaming Options for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Many live-TV streaming services are offering free trial periods during the World Cup tournament, including Fubo, DIRECTV and other providers that carry FOX and FS1. These trials can provide access to live matches at no cost, but fans should keep in mind that this is temporary.

Additionally, Tubi is offering select World Cup coverage for free. The tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa is available to stream through Tubi.

One of the biggest World Cup-related search trends is FOX One, the network’s new direct-to-consumer streaming platform. FOX One streams every World Cup match live and on demand, including coverage from FOX and FS1. The service also offers a free trial period for new subscribers.

As the tournament forges ahead, FOX One is expected to become one of the most-used streaming destinations for U.S. viewers.

Can You Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on YouTube?

Yes, you can watch the World Cup on YouTube, but with limitations.

YouTube has become an official FIFA digital partner for the tournament. Fans can expect highlights, previews, creator content and select live broadcasts depending on regional rights agreements. Some broadcasters will stream portions of matches and special World Cup programming on their official YouTube channels.

However, it’s important to note that YouTube is not a replacement for full tournament coverage in the U.S.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule and Key Dates

The World Cup tournament runs from June 11 through July 19, 2026. The format includes 48 nations competing in 104 matches across 16 host cities around North America. The championship match will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.