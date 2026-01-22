Where Is Lawrence Jones on ‘Fox & Friends’? Health Update Amid Hiatus

Image Credit: Getty Images

Fans of Lawrence Jones, a Fox & Friends co-host, have noticed his recent absence from the program. Many were concerned about his whereabouts when rumors about his health circulated online. However, the television commentator provided his social media followers with an update earlier this week, reassuring everyone that he is recovering from a procedure.

Below, learn what we know about Lawrence’s hiatus from Fox & Friends and when he’ll be back on the air.

Who Is Lawrence Jones?

Lawrence is a fan-favorite co-host on Fox & Friends. He became a permanent co-host on the program in late 2023. At the time, he was the youngest Black co-host on cable news.

Where Is Lawrence Jones on Fox & Friends?

Lawrence has been recovering from eye surgery, he revealed in a tweet on Tuesday, January 20.

“Hey fam! I want to assure y’all that I’m doing well,” the TV personality wrote. “I recently underwent eye surgery and will be returning to work soon. I’ll share the details of my experience with you all in the future.”

Hey fam! I want to assure y’all that I’m doing well. I recently underwent eye surgery and will be returning to work soon. I’ll share the details of my experience with you all in the future. God is truly remarkable. Fox has been incredibly supportive throughout this process,… — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) January 21, 2026

Lawrence added, “God is truly remarkable. Fox has been incredibly supportive throughout this process, ensuring that I receive the best possible care. See y’all soon.”

How Is Lawrence Jones’ Health Now?

As Lawrence noted in his tweet earlier this week, he is “returning to work soon.” He just didn’t indicate what exact date he’ll be back on the air.

It’s still unclear why Lawrence needed to undergo eye surgery. He keeps most of the details of his private life away from the public eye.