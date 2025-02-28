Where Are Ruby Franke’s Kids Now? About Her Children

Image Credit: Hulu

Ruby Franke is making headlines as her case has been adapted into a Hulu docuseries, Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke. The series, which premiered on Thursday, February 27, 2025, explores how she portrayed a picture-perfect family on her YouTube vlog, “8 Passengers,” before her shocking arrest for child abuse alongside life coach Jodi Hildebrant. As the docuseries gains traction, some of her family members, including her children are speaking out.

Read on to learn where the Franke children are now.

Who Is Ruby Franke?

Ruby Franke was born on January 18, 1982, in Utah. She rose to fame as a YouTuber through her family-focused channel, “8 Passengers.”

Not everything is what it seems. #DevilInTheFamily: The Fall of Ruby Franke is now streaming on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/2CC7wg80JX — Hulu (@hulu) February 27, 2025

Who Is Ruby Franke’s Husband?

Ruby’s estranged husband is Kevin Franke. The couple separated in 2022, and Kevin filed for divorce in November 2023. According to Time, Kevin shared on the docuseries, “Ruby’s sole ambition was to be seen as the perfect mom.” He added,“That’s all she talked about. That’s all she focused on. But she wasn’t getting enough praise and attention for it. So she decided she was going to create a YouTube channel. And when she sets her mind to something, hell and earth combined could not stop her.”

Speaking to People, he added, “I’m not ashamed to say that after being married over 20 years to that woman, I truly did and still do love her.” Kevin continued, “But that doesn’t excuse what she did, and it doesn’t excuse how she hurt our children and how she hurt me … I’m going to do what’s best for my children, for my family, and for myself, and that’s not going to include her.”

Does Ruby Franke Have Kids?

Yes, Ruby Franke is a mother to six children—Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve—whom she shares with Kevin.

Who Has Custody of Ruby Franke’s Children?

Following Franke’s August 2023 arrest, four of her six children were placed into custody under child protective services, according to People. It’s unclear how long they were with child protective services.

Where is Ruby Franke Now?

Ruby Franke is currently incarcerated at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.