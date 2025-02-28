Ruby Franke’s Prison Sentencing: How Long Is Her Jail Time?

Image Credit: Hulu

The story of Ruby Franke is back in the spotlight upon the release of Hulu’s Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke three-part documentary. The disgraced mother and former YouTube vlogger’s child abuse was exposed in 2020, and she was later incarcerated along with friend Jodi Hildebrant, who was also guilty of child abuse. Now that Franke’s name is making the rounds again, many want to know how long she will serve time in prison.

The longline of Devil in the Family reads, “With exclusive access to the Frankes, their friends and neighbors, and over a thousand hours of their YouTube channels’ unseen footage, Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke cuts through the social media reaction to explore the untold story behind the Ruby Franke case: part family tragedy, part coming of-age narrative, part tale of our times about the perils of life lived online.”

Learn more about Franke’s jail time and case below.

Who Is Ruby Franke?

Franke was a YouTube vlogger who ran the now-defunct channel “8 Passengers,” which eventually gained nearly 3 million followers. For several days a week, she documented her Mormon family’s life with her husband, Kevin Franke, and their six children.

Though her YouTube channel attracted millions, some picked up on the extreme punishment methods that Franke used on her children. Among the most controversial punishments was making one of her children sleep on a bean bag in the basement for several months.

Where Is Ruby Franke?

Franke was arrested in August 2023 along with Hildebrandt for six counts of aggravated child abuse. However, as part of a plea deal, two of the counts were dropped in Franke’s case. She is currently behind bars at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, per TODAY.

How Long Is Ruby Franke in Jail?

In February 2024, Franke received four separate prison sentences for 1 to 15 years that will run consecutively. She must serve a minimum of four years. If Franke were to serve all four sentences, the former YouTuber’s jail time would run for a maximum of 60 years. However, the most severe penalty in Utah law is 30 years. Therefore, Franke will not serve more than 30 years in prison. The duration of Franke’s prison sentence will be determined by the Board of Pardons and Parole in December 2026, according to TV Insider.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.