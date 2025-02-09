When Did the First Super Bowl Take Place? Date & Winning Team

Image Credit: Diamond Images

The 2025 Super Bowl, the year’s biggest and arguably most famous sporting event, is finally here!

On Sunday, Feb. 9, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off for the 59th Super Bowl. Plus, the halftime show, headlined by Kendrick Lamar, is expected to be a performance you won’t want to miss. But with all the excitement surrounding today’s big game, you might be wondering: what did the first-ever Super Bowl look like, and when did it take place?

To discover the date of the first Super Bowl, who played, who won, and more, keep reading.

When and Where Was the First Super Bowl Held?

The first Super Bowl was held on January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. According to the NFL, the inaugural American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC) Championship Game had a TV audience of 65 million, broadcast across two networks, CBS and NBC.

The term “Super Bowl” didn’t officially come into use until 1969. At the time of the 1967 game, it was simply called the AFL-NFL Championship Game.

Was There a Halftime Show at the First Super Bowl?

Super Bowl I did have a halftime show, but it was far different from the high-production performances we see today. From 1967 to 1969, halftime entertainment mainly featured college and high school marching bands, along with local acts.

Our very first Super Bowl was played 55 years ago today at the LA Coliseum. The jetpack halftime show was an absolute spectacle 😂👨‍🚀. (Jan. 15, 1967) pic.twitter.com/tWtihICafu — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2022

According to The Washington Post, the first celebrity performance at a Super Bowl halftime show occured in 1970, featuring Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, as well as the Southern University Marching Band.

Who Won the First Super Bowl?

The Green Bay Packers, coached by Vince Lombardi, defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in what would later be known as Super Bowl I.

The game that changed everything!#OTD in 1967, the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, now known as the Super Bowl, was born. In this historic first matchup, the @NFL's @Packers defeated the AFL's Chiefs, 35-10. pic.twitter.com/axuVsOHo7H — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 15, 2025

Who Is Predicted to Win Super Bowl 2025?

Multiple sports outlets favor the Kansas City Chiefs to claim their third consecutive Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs clinched victories in both the 2022 and 2023 Super Bowls, with Travis Kelce famously singing “Viva Las Vegas” after their most recent win.

When asked about the possibility of a “three-peat,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reflected after the AFC Championship game in January, saying, “Obviously, it would be awesome. I think it will be something that I look back at the end of my career if we’re able to go out there and get that three-peat, but at the same time, you just treat it as one season and one Super Bowl run, which is always hard to do.”

Which Team Has Won the Most Super Bowls?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots hold the most Super Bowl titles with six each.

The Patriots also lead in Super Bowl appearances, with 11 to their name.