When Can I Stream ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’? How to Watch the Sequel

Image Credit: Getty Images

The devil is back — and she’s more fashionable than ever. Nearly twenty years after the original film became a cultural phenomenon, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in motion, with filming already underway and a release planned for 2026. The movie reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci for a long-awaited sequel to the 2006 classic that redefined workplace comedies and fashion films alike.

The first movie became a pop-culture landmark — earning Streep an Oscar nomination and catapulting Hathaway and Blunt to global stardom — and now, the beloved satire is being reimagined for a new generation. The sequel promises to deliver the same razor-sharp wit, high-stakes glamour, and delicious Runway drama, while exploring how the fashion world has evolved in the digital age.

Here’s everything to know about The Devil Wears Prada 2 — from its premiere timeline and streaming details to who’s returning (and joining) the star-studded cast.

When Does The Devil Wears Prada 2 Premiere?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, with filming already underway.

Will I Be Able to Stream The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Yes — once the film completes its theatrical run, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to stream exclusively on Disney+ (since 20th Century Studios, the film’s distributor, is owned by Disney). However, it will likely first debut in theaters before becoming available on-demand and for streaming several months later.

Who Is in The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast?

The highly anticipated sequel will see the return of several fan-favorite stars from the original 2006 hit. Meryl Streep is set to reprise her legendary role as the icy yet iconic Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, while Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs, the once–wide-eyed assistant who left fashion for journalism. Emily Blunt is also back as Miranda’s ambitious first assistant, Emily Charlton, along with Stanley Tucci, who will once again bring warmth and wit to the role of Nigel Kipling, Runway’s fashion director and Andy’s unlikely mentor.

In addition to the returning cast, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will introduce several new faces to the world of high fashion. Kenneth Branagh joins the film as Miranda’s husband, while Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley, Pauline Chalamet, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora, and Caleb Hearon are all slated to appear in supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer