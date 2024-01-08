When Is ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ Coming Out? Everything We Know So Far

Taylor Swift is knocking out her re-recorded albums one by one, and after the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27, 2023, fans are already looking ahead to when Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is coming out. The Grammy Award winner has already re-recorded four of her first six albums — Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989 — and she only has two albums left: 2006’s Taylor Swift and 2017’s Reputation. Fans think she’s saving her debut album for last, which means Reputation (Taylor’s Version) could be on the horizon.

Taylor released Reputation, her sixth studio album, after spending years away from the public eye. Taylor has confirmed that Game of Thrones inspired the album, which has a dark theme and leans into the public criticism that the singer has been subject to for years. Reputation was one of Taylor’s biggest and best albums — so the expectations are high for the upcoming re-record.

Here is everything we know so far about Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

When Is ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ Coming Out?

Taylor has not announced the release date for Reputation (Taylor’s Version). She typically waits several months in between her album releases. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) came out on April 9, 2021 and Red (Taylor’s Version) followed seven months later on November 12, 2021. One year later, Taylor released her tenth studio album, Midnights, on October 21, 2022. Her third re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) dropped July 7, 2023 and then she came out with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27, 2023. It’s unclear if Taylor will release another brand new album before Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) are out.

Taylor has already released snippets of her own versions of two songs from Reputation. “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” was featured in the soundtrack for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” was included in the teaser trailer for the Apple TV+’s series Wilderness.

Has Taylor Swift Dropped Clues About When ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ Comes Out?

Taylor tends to drop easter eggs to hint at future music. Fans feel confident Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be here before Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) because of a clue that’s in “Don’t Say Go,” one of the vault tracks from 1989 (Taylor’s Version). In the song, Taylor sings, “We’re a shot in the darkest dark,” a reference to a line from the Reputation song “Getaway Car.”

Formerly, the biggest Reputation internet theory was that the re-record would come out on November 10, exactly five years after the original album’s release. However, the date came and went without any major announcement.

While Taylor has always announced when her re-recorded albums are coming out ahead of time, fans think she might drop Reputation (Taylor’s Version) without warning. In the prologue for the album, Taylor says, “There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.” That could be a hint that the album will be released when nobody is expecting it.

Most recently, fans seemed to spot some Taylor “easter eggs” at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The 34-year-old attended the prestigious award show and Swifties were quick to spot some possible clues in connection to Reputation. “Taylor Swift has arrived on the 2024 red carpet giving reputation vibes in a stunning green dress,” one admirer tweeted.

Meanwhile, a few other fans couldn’t but think that Taylor was using her long manicured nails as a clue. “a 5,000 word essay about how Taylor Swift’s green Golden Globes look was for Reputation and not Debut because she was wearing long fake nails which she almost never does and certainly would not wear to tease her yeehaw teenage album,” a separate admirer wrote. The songstress also rocked a snake ring, which fueled speculated that Reputation is next. “MISS M*****F****** TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT THE ACRYLICS. THE NAILS HELLO THE EARRINGS?? THE EAR THE BANGS THE RINGS THE EAR AUGH IM STILL SOBBING,” another fan penned.

What Is on the Track List for ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’?

Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is expected to feature re-recordings of the 15 tracks from the album. Here are the original songs on Reputation:

“…Ready for It?” “End Game” (featuring Ed Sheeran and Future ) “I Did Something Bad” “Don’t Blame Me” “Delicate” “Look What You Made Me Do” “So It Goes…” “Gorgeous” “Getaway Car” “King of My Heart” “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” “Dress” “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” “Call It What You Want” “New Years Day”



Taylor will also release vault tracks that were written when she made Reputation but were never released. Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) have six vault tracks and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has five vault tracks.