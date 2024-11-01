When Did Young Thug Get Locked Up? Details on the Rapper’s Sentencing

Image Credit: Getty Images

Young Thug—real name Jeffery Williams—was released from prison on Thursday after entering a plea deal in the YSL racketeering trial, now recognized as Georgia’s longest-running criminal trial in history.

When Did Young Thug Go to Jail?

The rapper had been in jail since his May 2022 arrest. Young Thug was arrested on May 9 on multiple gang-related charges along with 27 others, including Gunna, in a 56-count indictment linked to the YSL record label.

He had a bond hearing a month after his arrest but was denied bail. Prosecutors argued he was the head of the operation and labeled him the “most dangerous” member of the alleged gang, claiming he shouldn’t be allowed back on the streets.

Why Did He Go to Jail?

Young Thug was jailed following a 56-count indictment for violations of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

He was identified as the leader of YSL, which prosecutors claimed—though it originally referred to his label, Young Stoner Life Records—also stands for Young Slime Life, an Atlanta-based gang affiliated with the national Bloods. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis describes this gang as violent, with a history of crimes dating back to 2012, including murder, robbery, theft, carjackings, and assaults.

What Happened During the Trial?

After his 2022 arrest, it took over a year to seat a jury, and the YSL RICO trial finally began on November 27, 2023. However, the trial faced significant challenges, including a codefendant being stabbed in Fulton County Jail, a witness testifying while high, the removal of one judge, and another judge recusing themselves.

One notable moment at the start of the trial occurred when Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, presented an alternate definition of his client’s name as “Truly Humble Under God.” He also asserted that “Pushin P” meant “pushing positivity” and that YSL was named after fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent.

Another viral moment occurred in January when a video showed his legal team playing Rich Gang’s “Lifestyle,” with everyone in the room largely unresponsive to the rapper’s 2014 breakout hit.

What Was His Plea Deal?

On October 31, Young Thug pleaded guilty to six charges: one count of participating in criminal street gang activity, three counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of possessing a machine gun.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced him to 15 years of probation without any prison time. “I know you’re talented, and if you choose to continue to rap, you need to try to use your influence to let kids know that is not the way to go and that there are ways out of poverty besides hooking up with the powerful guy at the end of the street selling drugs,” the judge remarked.