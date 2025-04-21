When Did Pope Francis Become Pope? Look Back on His Papacy

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pope Francis (born Jorge Mario Bergoglio) became the 266th pope in Italy’s history, succeeding former Pontiff Benedict XVI. Selecting his name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, Francis was elected by the College of Cardinals more than a decade before his death. Now that Francis has died, mourners are looking back on his papacy.

Francis, who was Italy’s first Jesuit pontiff from the Americas and born outside of Europe, focused his papacy on speaking out about climate change and activism. Additionally, Francis encouraged everyone around the world to “love one another,” once publicly quoting a passage from the First Letter of John, “Let us love one another, because love is of God. Everyone who loves is begotten by God. … If God so loved us, we also must love one another.”

Below, learn about Francis’ papacy, including when he became pope, how he died and who could be his successor.

How Old Was Pope Francis?

Francis was 88 years old when he died.

When Did Francis Become the Pope?

Francis became the 266th pope in March 2013.

How Did Pope Francis Die?

The Vatican has not shared the official cause of death for Francis. However, he died after battling multiple illnesses and health setbacks throughout his life. His most recent ailment was bilateral pneumonia in February 2025, which he was hospitalized for.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell was the one to announce Francis’ death on April 21, 2025. He said, “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and the marginalized.”

Who Will Be the Next Pope?

According to Reuters, the following names are candidates for the next papacy: