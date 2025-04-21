Who Will Be the Next Pope? Find Out After Francis’ Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pope Francis‘ death called for a day of mourning on April 21, 2025. The late pontiff died just hours after he delivered his yearly Easter prayer and meeting with American Vice President JD Vance on the holiday. Now that Italy grieves the loss, many are wondering who will be the next pope.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the pope’s death in a statement shared by the Vatican. He said, “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and the marginalized.”

Below, get updates on how the Vatican will move forward and who will be the next pope.

How Old Was Pope Francis?

Francis was 88 years old when he died.

How Did Pope Francis Die?

Francis’ official cause of death has not been disclosed to the public, but he died after battling a series of ailments, most of them being respiratory-related issues. In his 20s, the late pope had one part of one of his lungs removed. Years later, in 2023, he received medical treatment for bronchitis, then again in early 2025 when he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

Throughout the remainder of his life, Francis also underwent intestinal surgery, removing part of his colon to manage diverticulitis (a condition that causes inflammation in the colon), and he walked with a cane and used a wheelchair due to a knee condition.

What Happens When the Pope Dies?

Shortly after a pope dies, a funeral is held. Francis approved for his coffin to be open at St. Peter’s Basilica so that the public can pay its respects. Next, the College of Cardinals must choose who the next pope will be in an election known as the conclave. Until a majority of the votes carry the election, the College of Cardinals governs the Church in the interim of the late pope’s death and the choice of a new pontiff.

In previous centuries, the conclave has lasted days to months. Usually, though, it lasts several days.

Who Will Be the Next Pope?

Usually, one of the cardinals becomes the next pope, and they tend to prefer a European to succeed. The following names are the possible candidates for who will be the next pope, according to Reuters: