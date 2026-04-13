Robert Francis Prevost: 5 Things to Know About Pope Leo XIV

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The Catholic Church elected its new leader on May 8, 2025, following the death of Pope Francis. Former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost is now known as Pope Leo XIV, and the Chicago native has already made history as the first American pope.

In the months since his election, Pope Leo has quickly emerged as a prominent global voice, frequently speaking out on issues like war, peace, and humanitarian crises, including during his recent international travels in 2026. Still, his first address from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica set the tone for his papacy, emphasizing unity, compassion, and peace while honoring his predecessor.

“We have to be a church that works together to build bridges and to keep our arms open, like this very piazza, welcoming,” he said, according to ABC News. “Let us keep in our ears the weak voice of Pope Francis that blesses Rome. The Pope who blessed Rome gave his blessing to the entire world that morning of Easter. Allow me to follow up on that blessing. God loves us. God loves everyone. Evil will not prevail.”

While addressing the St. Peter’s Square crowd as brothers and sisters of Rome and “of all the world,” he added that he and the Church “want to be a synodal church, walking and always seeking peace, charity, closeness, especially to those who are suffering,” according to a Vatican translation.

“This is the first greeting of the resurrected Christ, the good shepherd who has given up his life for God,” he said, explaining the choice of his greeting. “And I should also like this greeting of peace to enter our hearts and our families.”

As the world continues to get to know Pope Leo, here are five facts about the newly elected pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to greet the faithful for the first time as the 267th Pope. pic.twitter.com/tsA1a0XSOM — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 8, 2025

Robert Francis Prevost Is the First American-Born Pope

Born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 14, 1955, Robert is the first American to serve in the papacy. Though his first language was likely English, Pope Leo can speak multiple languages, including Spanish, Italian, French and Portuguese.

Pope Leo’s Age in 2026

The pontiff is 70 years old as of April 2026.

Robert Francis Prevost Studied Math at Villanova University

In 1977, Robert graduated from Villanova University in Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. That year, he decided to dedicate his life to priesthood, and he joined the Order of St. Augustine.

Pope Leo Is Also a Peruvian Citizen

Pope Leo holds nationality in both the U.S. and in Peru, having served in the latter as a pastor, diocesan official and seminary teacher in the 1980s. From 2015 to 2023, he worked as the Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru. He then became a cardinal.

Robert Prevost’s Father Was a Navy Veteran

The new pope is the son of late U.S. Navy veteran Louis Marius Prevost and Mildred Martínez. Robert also has two brothers, according to multiple outlets.