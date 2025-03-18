What’s Wrong With Tracy Morgan? Why He Got Sick at the Knicks Game

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tracy Morgan unfortunately fell ill during a New York Knicks game on March 17, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. Audience members didn’t hesitate to share social media videos of Morgan, 56, vomiting from his courtside seat. The images shocked fans, and many asked the Saturday Night Live alum how he was doing and what caused the sudden sickness. Fortunately, Morgan was taken care of by doctors and provided an update to his followers one day after the incident.

Tracy Morgan’s Health History

In the past, Morgan has struggled with multiple health issues, including alcoholism, diabetes and a car accident in 2014. The actor was diagnosed with diabetes in 1996 and later underwent a kidney transplant in 2010. Throughout his career in the spotlight, Morgan spoke candidly about his drinking habits.

During a past interview on Maino Presents Kitchen Talk on Fox Soul, Morgan revealed that once he was cast on SNL, he began drinking heavily.

“‘Cause to do live television in front of 20 million people every week is like being shout out of a cannon,” he explained at the time. “When you’re famous and funny every time you go into the club there is always somebody going, ‘Can I get you a drink? Can I get you a drink?’ Because they think when you’re drunk you’re going to make them laugh, but being drunk has nothing to do with your sense of humor. You’re not even focused when you’re inebriated. So, I’m an alcoholic. I started drinking and I got two DUIs in one year. I thank the Lord I didn’t lose my legs and I didn’t kill nobody and I ain’t go to jail.”

In 2014, Morgan was involved in a six-vehicle car accident in New Jersey. The comedian and several other people were hit from behind by a truck. Morgan was taken to a hospital and had a broken femur, a broken nose, a traumatic brain injury and multiple broken ribs as a result of the crash.

Why Was Tracy Morgan Sick at the Knicks Game?

In an Instagram post shared on March 18, 2025, Morgan revealed that he threw up from food poisoning at the Knicks game.

“Thank you for all your concern!” Morgan captioned a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed. “I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning.”

The comedian then thanked the Madison Square Garden workers for their assistance. He added in his caption, “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!”

At the end of his post, Morgan joked, “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court, so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.”

