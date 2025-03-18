Tracy Morgan’s Health: About the Comedian’s Diabetes, Alcoholism & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tracy Morgan made headlines in March 2025 when he was seen ill at a New York Knicks game. While sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, the comedian vomited and was taken away by wheelchair during the third quarter of the game. Fans were naturally concerned about Morgan’s health since he’s had a history of diabetic issues and alcoholism. Below, learn more about Morgan’s health and how he’s doing now.

Tracy Morgan Has Diabetes

In 1996, Morgan was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus. In 2010, he underwent a kidney transplant. While speaking with Time in 2009, the actor recalled the day he realized he had to take his condition seriously.

“Then, one day I got really sick,” Morgan told Time, per Entertainment Weekly. “The doctor was like, `Hey, listen, we may have to take your foot.’ That was it for me. Now I take my insulin every day. My blood sugar doesn’t get over 120.”

What Is Diabetes Mellitus?

Diabetes mellitus (DM) is a metabolic disease and involves “inappropriately elevated blood glucose levels,” according t the National Institutes of Health. DM has several categories, such as type 1, type 2, maturity-onset diabetes of the young (MODY), gestational diabetes and neonatal diabetes.

Tracy Morgan’s Alcoholism

Morgan has also been open about his struggles with alcoholism. During a 2022 interview on Maino Presents Kitchen Talk on Fox Soul, the Saturday Night Live alum recalled how he got into driving heavily.

“I got on SNL, and I started drinking,” Morgan said. “‘Cause to do live television in front of 20 million people every week is like being shout out of a cannon. … When you’re famous and funny every time you go into the club there is always somebody going, ‘Can I get you a drink? Can I get you a drink?’ Because they think when you’re drunk you’re going to make them laugh, but being drunk has nothing to do with your sense of humor. You’re not even focused when you’re inebriated. So, I’m an alcoholic. I started drinking and I got two DUIs in one year. I thank the Lord I didn’t lose my legs and I didn’t kill nobody and I ain’t go to jail.”

Tracy Morgan Has Used Ozempic

Morgan told PEOPLE in March 2024 that he was using the semaglutide Ozempic, the popular weight loss drug that helps users feel fuller faster. Ozempic is typically prescribed to patients living with type 2 diabetes.

“Ozempic did great by me, and I was glad to use it,” the comedian told the publication. “I take Ozempic every Thursday. It cuts my appetite in half.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).