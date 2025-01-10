What Time Is Trump’s Sentencing? His Hush Money Sentence

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump was denied a request to delay sentencing in his hush money trial. Just two months after he was elected president, the 78-year-old Republican was sentenced during a hearing, in which he appeared virtually. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and thanked the Supreme Court for its “time and effort” in “trying to remedy the great injustice done to [him]” in a Truth Social post on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

“Every legal scholar stated, unequivocally, that this is a case that should never have been brought. There was no case against me,” Trump alleged in his post. “In other words, I am innocent of all of the judge’s made up, fake charges. This was nothing other than weaponization of our justice system against a political opponent. It’s called lawfare, and nothing like this has ever happened in the United States of America, and it should never be allowed to happen again. To this day, this highly political and corrupt judge has put a gag order on me, which takes away my first amendment right to speak about very important aspects of the case. For the sake and sanctity of the presidency, I will be appealing this case, and am confident that JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL. The pathetic, dying remnants of the witch hunts against me will not distract us as we unite and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Find out when Trump’s sentencing will take place, how to watch it and more below.

Why Is Trump Being Sentenced?

Trump is being sentenced because he was convicted in May 2024 of falsifying business records so that his former attorney Michael Cohen could reimburse more than $100,000 in hush money to adult-film star Stormy Daniels in order to prevent her from publicly disclosing her alleged affair with Trump before the 2016 presidential election. Last year, Daniels testified in court about the alleged sexual advances he made on her, which Trump denied.

What Did the Supreme Court Decide for Trump?

The three liberal Supreme Court justices — Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kaga — sided against Trump’s request to delay his sentencing. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett agreed, while the other conservative justices – Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – noted they would have granted Trump’s request, CNN reported.

When Is Trump’s Sentencing?

The sentencing took place on Friday, January 10.

What Time Is Trump’s Sentencing?

Trump’s sentencing began at 9:30 a.m. local time on January 10.

Is Trump’s Sentencing on Live TV?

Multiple news stations broadcasted the sentencing live, including CNN, ABC News, PBS, CNN and others.

Will Trump Go to Prison?

No, Judge Merchan declined any punishment for Trump during the sentencing hearing. This outcome solidifies Trump’s conviction, but it will not hinder his return to the White House, per the Associated Press.