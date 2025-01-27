What Time is ‘The Bachelor’ on Tonight? When to Watch

Grant Ellis faces 25 beautiful possibilities when season 29 of The Bachelor premieres tonight. And before it’s even begun, he admitted in a new interview that he’s learned a lot about himself from the experience — including the importance of therapy. “Such a big part of me held a lot of things in, like my upbringing and a lot of feelings that I just pushed down,” he told Rolling Stone in an interview published on January 27, 2025.

“I used to feel like I just had to move forward. But being in front of a camera and being asked certain questions by people that are seeing your story unfold, it was like a therapy session for me which was really, really cool because I wasn’t really the biggest advocate for therapy,” he continued. “I was like, ‘I’m just going to go to the gym more.’ But now I’m like, ‘You know what? Therapy is cool.’ It’s definitely something that’s good. It allows you to talk about things and then you understand yourself better. I’m definitely open to therapy now. I think that is something that I’m going to do once this whole crazy experience is over.”

Below, find out when to watch the 2-hour season 29 premiere of The Bachelor.

Who is the Season 29 Star of ‘The Bachelor?’

Grant Ellis, 30, is the star of this season. He’s no stranger to Bachelor Nation, though — the former pro basketball player previously appeared as a contestant on The Bachelorette opposite season 21 star Jenn Tran. He’s currently a day trader who watches the Lakers “a lot” and like poetry, according to his Rolling Stone interview. And on a personal note, he admits to being a “mama’s boy.”

But, he emphasized, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. “A lot of times, being a mama’s boy has a negative connotation,” he said in part. “I think it just means that I love my mom. We’ve been through some pretty tough times and she’s always been there, so when she calls me, I answer. I talk to her often. I don’t talk to her every day, but when I do, it comes from a place of love and understanding.”

What Time to Watch ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight

You can watch the special two-hour premiere of The Bachelor on Monday, January 27 at 8 p.m. Subsequent episodes will air every Monday night at 8 p.m.

Can You Stream ‘The Bachelor’ For Free?

You can watch The Bachelor for free via an over-the-air antenna. You can also get a free Hulu trial to catch up the next day, though the length of the trial depends on which plan you choose when signing up for a subscription.