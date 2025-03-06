What Time Does ‘Severance’ Come Out? Episode Air Time

Severance has successfully severed our work lives from our home lives while we binge watch the Ben Stiller-directed series. Now that season 2 is here, viewers are on a thrilling ride while things between each innie and their outie becomes more complicated. So, when does every episode of Severance air?

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details on how to watch Severance.

What Is Severance About?

In short, Severance is really about the American work-life balance. The show follows Adam Scott‘s character, Mark Scout, a.k.a Mark S, as he leads his team at Lumon’s Macrodata Refinement corporate office. Mark and his colleagues are assigned to work on classified projects after undergoing a medical procedure that places a device in their brains, which splits their personalities in two known as the “outie” and “innie.” Each individual’s innie only exists within Lumon, while their outie can enjoy their personal life away from work. The innie has no memories of the world outside of Lumon, and it’s vice-versa for the outie once they leave Lumon’s office.

Viewers and critics have praised Severance‘s exposure of the common workplace culture in America. By severing the fictional employees’ minds from their personal lives, they can only focus on their jobs while in the office. Now that the show is in its second season, fans are seeing how complicated things have gotten for each outie and innie in Lumon’s controversial approach.

How to Watch Severance

All episodes in season 1 and 2 of Severance are available to stream on Apple TV+.

What Time Do Severance Episodes Come Out?

Season 2 episodes of Severance air every Friday. According to a statement obtained by TODAY from Apple TV+, “the first episode of season 2, as well as new episodes of Severance thereafter, will become available to stream Thursday evenings PT and ET, and Friday around the world.”

Elle reported that new episodes of Severance air at 12 am PT/3 am ET every Friday.

Will There Be a Season 3 of Severance?

Apple has not confirmed whether Severance has been renewed for a third season. However, it’s likely that it will be. After all, the series surpassed Ted Lasso’s audience numbers after season 2 premiered in early 2025, per Deadline. The outlet reported that Severance became the streaming platform’s No. 1 series in history.