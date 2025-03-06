Search

NewsExpand Menu

EntertainmentExpand Menu

BeautyExpand Menu

FashionExpand Menu

ShoppingExpand Menu

TrendingExpand Menu

Celebrity BiosExpand Menu

What Time Does ‘Severance’ Come Out? Episode Air Time

The lives of the innies and outies in 'Severance' have gotten more complicated. Find out when each season 2 episode airs.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 6, 2025 1:00PM EST
What Time Does 'Severance' Come Out? Episode Air Time
View gallery
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Patricia Arquette arrives at the The Art Of Elysium's 2024 HEAVEN Gala at The Wiltern on January 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, ITALY - JUNE 24: Christopher Walken attends the photocall of the Filming Italy 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
WESTWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Actor Adam Scott attends the premiere of "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" at Regency Village Theatre on February 18, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Image Credit: Apple TV+

Severance has successfully severed our work lives from our home lives while we binge watch the Ben Stiller-directed series. Now that season 2 is here, viewers are on a thrilling ride while things between each innie and their outie becomes more complicated. So, when does every episode of Severance air?

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details on how to watch Severance.

What Is Severance About?

In short, Severance is really about the American work-life balance. The show follows Adam Scott‘s character, Mark Scout, a.k.a Mark S, as he leads his team at Lumon’s Macrodata Refinement corporate office. Mark and his colleagues are assigned to work on classified projects after undergoing a medical procedure that places a device in their brains, which splits their personalities in two known as the “outie” and “innie.” Each individual’s innie only exists within Lumon, while their outie can enjoy their personal life away from work. The innie has no memories of the world outside of Lumon, and it’s vice-versa for the outie once they leave Lumon’s office.

Viewers and critics have praised Severance‘s exposure of the common workplace culture in America. By severing the fictional employees’ minds from their personal lives, they can only focus on their jobs while in the office. Now that the show is in its second season, fans are seeing how complicated things have gotten for each outie and innie in Lumon’s controversial approach.

How to Watch Severance

All episodes in season 1 and 2 of Severance are available to stream on Apple TV+.

What Time Does 'Severance' Come Out? Episode Air Time
Apple TV+

What Time Do Severance Episodes Come Out?

Season 2 episodes of Severance air every Friday. According to a statement obtained by TODAY from Apple TV+, “the first episode of season 2, as well as new episodes of Severance thereafter, will become available to stream Thursday evenings PT and ET, and Friday around the world.”

Elle reported that new episodes of Severance air at 12 am PT/3 am ET every Friday.

Will There Be a Season 3 of Severance?

Apple has not confirmed whether Severance has been renewed for a third season. However, it’s likely that it will be. After all, the series surpassed Ted Lasso’s audience numbers after season 2 premiered in early 2025, per Deadline. The outlet reported that Severance became the streaming platform’s No. 1 series in history.