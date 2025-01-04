‘Severance’ Season 2: Release Date, How to Watch & More

Nearly three years after the first episode of Severance aired on Apple TV+, it’s finally back to the office for Mark (played by Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro.) The stunning workplace thriller originally dropped February 18, 2022, and the season finale left fans dying for more. The severed employees of Lumon had just made some big moves. Dylan had gone ahead and triggered the Overtime Contingency, so the MDR innies were able to jump into the bodies of their outies to attempt a dangerous whistleblowing.

Severance showrunner Dan Erickson teased “pain” and consequences ahead for season 2. “We had a victory at the end of Season 1 for the innies, but at Lumon, there is no victory without pain,” Erickson told Decider in an interview published January 2. “So get ready for some pain.” When asked by the same publication to tease the new season, Cherry quipped, “If I had to describe Season 2 in one word, I would use the word ‘severance.’”

The show’s iconic director, Ben Stiller, also shared thoughts on the show’s long-awaited return. “It’s an interesting process making something like this second season because you now know there’s an audience there that cares,” he said in a Vanity Fair preview published in December 2024. “That has been in our minds the entire time: ‘Wow, people really are paying attention to these details.’ My hope is that, when they see this season, there’s an awareness that we’re trying to connect some dots and also leave some dots unconnected and put out some new dots to connect. But also, geez, the dot analogy…”

Below, find out everything you need to know about the highly anticipated season 2 premiere of Severance.

When Will ‘Severance’ Season 2 Premiere?

Severance season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Can I Stream ‘Severance’ Online?

The series streams on Apple TV+. It’s directed by Tropic Thunder star Stiller and Irish filmmaker Aoife McArdle.

Who Stars in ‘Severance’ Season 2?

Severance season two features returning cast members including Adam Scott, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, Britt Lower, and Dichen Lachman, per TV Guide. An impressive new roster of cast members joining the second season includes Merritt Wever, Bob Balaban, Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, John Noble, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Robby Benson.