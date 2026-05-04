What Time Does the Met Gala 2026 Start? When to Watch Red Carpet & More

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Met Gala Monday has arrived, which means fashion’s most glamorous night is officially underway! The 2026 Met Gala promises another unforgettable evening of couture and celebrities at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. If you’re planning to watch from home, there are plenty of ways to tune in. But what time do you need to clear your schedule?

Below, Hollywood Life breaks down everything you need to know about when and where to watch, plus this year’s artistic theme.

What Channel Is the Met Gala on?

While the Met Gala itself isn’t televised in full (mostly due to its famously strict no-phones policy), the red carpet coverage is widely available. The main broadcast airs on E! as part of its “Live From E!” special, which features interviews, commentary and fashion breakdowns live from the carpet.

In addition to cable, E!’s coverage can also be streamed through platforms such as Peacock.

What Time Does the Met Gala Start?

The 2026 Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 4, following its long-standing tradition of being held on the first Monday in May.

Red carpet arrivals typically begin around 5:30 p.m. ET, with official coverage kicking off at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

From then on, fashionistas can expect several hours of iconic moments as A-listers make their way up the famous steps.

Where Can I Stream the Met Gala?

If you’ve cut the cord, you’re still in luck! Vogue hosts the official Met Gala livestream, which is available for free across its digital platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

The livestream begins at 6 p.m. ET and features celebrity hosts and correspondents talking all things fashion.

Meanwhile, as previously noted, E!’s coverage can be streamed through Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and other services.

What Is the Theme of the 2026 Met Gala?

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Costume Art,” with the official dress code “Fashion Is Art.” The concept invites attendees to treat fashion as a form of artistic expression as they delve into how clothing reflects the human body across history and culture around the world.