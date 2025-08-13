What Time Do ‘Alien: Earth’ Episodes Release on Hulu? Streaming Details

Image Credit: FX

Alien: Earth is taking us back in time before the events of the original 1979 horror movie Alien, which starred Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt and Veronica Cartwright. With a brand-new cast, timeline of events and storyline to unfold, new fans are wondering what time they can catch new episodes of the FX series.

As TV and movie fans already know, this era of prequels and sequels has become the norm, and some aren’t surprised that Alien: Earth offers a glimpse into the backdrop of Alien — one of the most successful sci-fi film franchises in Hollywood history.

Below, Hollywood Life has the answers to when you can expect each episode of Alien: Earth to drop, in addition to the show’s fate.

What Is Alien: Earth About?

Set two years before the events of the original 1979 Alien movie — in 2120 — the official synopsis of Alien: Earth reads, “When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

When Is the Alien: Earth Timeline?

As previously stated, Alien: Earth is set in the year 2120, two years before Alien takes place.

Where to Watch Alien: Earth

Alien: Earth episodes air on FX and FX on Hulu, in addition to Disney+ internationally. The show premiered on August 12, 2025.

What Time Do Alien: Earth Episodes Release on Hulu?

Episodes of Alien: Earth going forward will drop on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m PT on Tuesdays.

Who Is in the Alien: Earth Cast?

Sydney Chandler leads the cast of Alien: Earth alongside co-stars Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

Since Alien: Earth is a prequel, some OG fans have criticized FX for following the cinematic herd. But cast member Timothy defended the show during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the season 1 premiere.

“Every experience I’ve had revisiting characters or working with the same people again, I’m batting a thousand in terms of it being really gratifying. I highly recommend it,” the Gone in 60 Seconds star said, before adding, “And I don’t have a problem with people remaking or rebooting things. I mean, everybody goes to Broadway to see the same couple plays every few years. It’s such a dumb, shallow argument to say Hollywood has no new ideas just because they’re rebooting things.”

Is There a Season 2 of Alien: Earth?

At the time of publication, FX has not announced a season 2 of Alien: Earth yet. Since the show was met with positive reviews, it’s likely that a second season is in the cards.