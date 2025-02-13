YouTube TV & Paramount: What Channels Could Be Dropped?

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

YouTube TV and Paramount are currently in negotiations, and things aren’t looking too promising.

In a statement, YouTube TV, owned by Alphabet, informed customers that it is “working hard to reach a fair agreement with Paramount to keep their channels,” but acknowledged that, so far, talks have not been successful.

“Paramount is an important partner for us and as you can imagine, this is not the outcome that we want,” the company added. “We’re still in active conversations with Paramount and are hopeful we can come to an agreement to keep their content available on YouTube TV.” The deadline for a new carriage deal is 11 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 13.

How Much Does YouTube TV Cost?

On January 13, the streaming service raised the cost of their basic plan by $10, bringing it to $82.99.

YouTube TV explained the price increase, citing rising costs, in a post on their X account at the time.

“A message for our members: we have always worked to offer the content you love, with features to enjoy the best of live TV. To keep up with rising content costs, we’re updating our monthly price to $82.99/mo [sic],” the company tweeted one month before its new price went into effect. “We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize this has an impact on our members. We are committed to bringing you features that are changing the way we watch live TV, like unlimited DVR storage and multiview, and supporting YouTube TV’s breadth of content and vast on-demand library of movies and shows.”

What Channels Would Be Dropped?

Here’s a list of Paramount channels that will be removed from YouTube TV as negotiations continue, including CBS News affiliates in select areas. A full list can be found here.

CBS

CBS Sports

Nickelodeon

Comedy Central

MTV

TV Land

Paramount Network

CMT

VH1

BET

When Will the Paramount Channels Leave YouTubeTV?

In a statement, a Paramount spokesperson confirmed that “Paramount’s networks on YouTube TV, along with the removal of Paramount+ and BET+ from YouTube’s Primetime Channels,” would occur on February 13.

YouTube TV will offer an $8 credit to users if Paramount’s content remains unavailable for an extended period.

Where Else Can You Watch Paramount Channels?

You can still watch Paramount shows and movies by subscribing directly to their streaming service, Paramount+, with plans starting at $7.99 per month for Paramount+ Essential, and $12.99 per month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.