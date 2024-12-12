YouTube TV New Cost: The Platform’s Price Increase Explained

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

YouTube TV subscribers woke up to a price update on December 12, 2024. The platform announced that it will increase its monthly subscription cost starting in 2025. According to part of YouTube TV’s X statement, it explained that the company doesn’t “make these decisions lightly” and that they “realize this has an impact on our members.”

So, how much is the price increase for YouTube TV? Find out below, and how much other subscriptions cost in comparison.

How Much Did YouTube TV Cost Before?

The price of YouTube TV was $72.99.

How Much Does YouTube TV Cost Now?

YouTube TV will cost $82.99 for its basic plan starting on January 13, 2025. This is a $10 price increase.

Why Is YouTube TV Increasing Its Subscription Price?

According to YouTube TV’s X account, the company explained the reason behind its new price: rising costs.

“A message for our members: we have always worked to offer the content you love, with features to enjoy the best of live TV. To keep up with rising content costs, we’re updating our monthly price to $82.99/mo [sic],” the company tweeted one month before its new price will go into effect. “We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize this has an impact on our members. We are committed to bringing you features that are changing the way we watch live TV, like unlimited DVR storage and multiview, and supporting YouTube TV’s breadth of content and vast on-demand library of movies and shows.”

In response to the announcement, numerous YouTube TV subscribers threatened to cancel their plans and switch to another platform.

Hulu TV’s Current Price

Hulu Plus Live TV currently offers a basic plan starting at around $83 per month, offering more than 90 channels for subscribers.

Sling TV’s Current Price

Sling TV offers a basic plan starting at around $40 per month. Both Sling Blue and Orange cost $40 per month, while Sling Orange + Blue costs $55 per month.