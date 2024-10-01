What Is the Iron Dome? Israel’s Missile Defense System Explained

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The “Iron Dome” in Israel has become a relevant topic amid the missile attack from Iran. The ballistic missiles were launched on Tuesday, October 1, and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) vowed in a statement that it was “doing and will do everything necessary to protect the civilians of the State of Israel.”

As Israel managed the missile attack from Iran, the IDF informed people how it was defending them, per CBS News. According to a statement obtained by the outlet, the IDF said, “The explosions you hear originate from interceptions or falls [of missiles]. The air defense system detects and intercepts threats all the time.”

Learn about what Israel’s Iron Dome defense system is, below.

Iran has launched missiles toward Israel, the Israeli military says. Follow live updates. https://t.co/MbiT3uQQza — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 1, 2024

What Is the Iron Dome?

The Iron Dome missile defense system was created to protect Israel from incoming short-range weaponry, per BBC News. The Iron Dome has batteries located across Israel, and each battery has launchers to fire at any interceptor missiles.

The Iron Dome was created following Israel’s 2006 conflict with the militant group Hezbollah. Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus previously said that the “number of Israelis killed and wounded would be far higher if it had not been for the Iron Dome system, which has been a life saver as it always is,” per BBC News.

Why Is Iran Attacking Israel?

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, New York, tweeted a statement on October 1 when the missiles were launched on Israel. The statement via X (previously known as Twitter), read, “Iran’s legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime — which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran — has been duly carried out. Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue. Regional states and the Zionists’ supporters are advised to part ways with the regime.”