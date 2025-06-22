Why Is Iran Attacking Israel? What to Know About the Latest Strike

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Tensions between Iran and Israel have reached new heights following a large-scale missile attack launched by Iran in June 2025—its most direct strike on Israeli soil to date. The escalation follows months of rising hostilities, which began after Israel’s deadly October 2024 strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria that killed top military officials. In response, Iran vowed retaliation, and that moment came with a barrage of missiles and drones that injured dozens across Israeli cities.

As global powers urge restraint, fears of a broader regional conflict continue to grow. Here’s what we know so far about the developing situation.

Did Iran Attack Israel?

In June 2025, Iran launched a series of massive missile and drone strikes, marking the most direct military confrontation between the two nations to date. The actions targeting critical infrastructure, including Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, biological research facilities, logistics bases, and command-and-control centers, according to an Iranian state news agency, followed earlier escalations, including an October 1, 2024, ballistic missile strike by Iran. At the time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “Since the beginning of the Iranian missile attack … IDF systems have identified approximately 180 missiles fired towards Israeli territory from Iran.”

Ahead of that October strike, a White House spokesperson told CBS News that U.S. intelligence had detected “indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel,” and confirmed that the U.S. was supporting Israel’s defensive preparations.

Why Is Iran Attacking Israel?

Iran’s recent missile and drone strikes on Israel are rooted in a significant escalation cycle and strategic calculations. The immediate catalyst was Israel’s major military operation in June, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, which struck Iranian nuclear and military targets, like the Natanz nuclear facility.

Previously, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, New York, issued a statement via X on October 1, 2024, which read, “Iran’s legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime — which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran — has been duly carried out. Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue. Regional states and the Zionists’ supporters are advised to part ways with the regime.”

What Is the Iron Dome?

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system was designed to protect itself against any incoming short-range weaponry, according to BBC News. The dome has batteries that are located across Israel. Each battery has launchers to fire interceptor missiles.

The Iron Dome was created following Israel’s 2006 conflict with the militant group Hezbollah. Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus previously said that the “number of Israelis killed and wounded would be far higher if it had not been for the Iron Dome system, which has been a life saver as it always is,” per BBC News.