What Is Bird Flu? Symptoms & Treatment Amid the H5N1 California Outbreak

California is in a state of emergency due to a recent bird flu outbreak. As residents grapple with the news, many are learning more about the virus — how to look for signs and symptoms and where the infection started are among the top questions.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement regarding the outbreak, which read, “This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak. Building on California’s testing and monitoring system — the largest in the nation — we are committed to further protecting public health, supporting our agriculture industry, and ensuring that Californians have access to accurate, up-to-date information. While the risk to the public remains low, we will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Read on about bird flu and the symptoms to watch out for, below.

California has become the first state to declare a state of emergency as bird flu cases rise nationwide. More than half of the 61 human cases in the U.S. have been detected in the Golden State. https://t.co/RLJ4l2WdQX pic.twitter.com/y0qnzsqjTA — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 18, 2024

What Is Bird Flu?

Bird flu is a virus also known as avian influenza. The viral infection mostly affects birds but can spread to humans in rare cases.

The infection is caused by Influenza A viruses and can spread to domesticated birds.

What Are the Symptoms of Bird Flu?

According to the CDC, symptoms of Bird Flu include eye redness, upper respiratory symptoms, pneumonia that requires hospitalization, a fever of 100ºF or higher, a cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle and/or body aches, headaches, fatigue and/or difficulty breathing. The CDC also notes that having a fever is not always present.

How Does Bird Flu Spread?

A human can contract the illness if they come in contact with infected poultry or birds. According to the CDC, people should avoid touching surfaces that are contaminated with infected materials from birds or other animals that are suspected to have avian influenza.

Earlier this year, the company Raw Farm LLC in Fresno, California, made headlines after recalls were issues in connection with its samples of raw milk.

Treatments for Bird Flu

Bird flu can be treated with antiviral drugs, such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) or zanamivir (Relenza), according to Mount Sinai.