What Is a Federal DEI Employee? The Job Explained

Federal DEI employees are at risk of being laid off by the new administration. Find out more below.

What Does DEI Mean?

DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion. Many companies implement DEI policies and practices in workplaces to provide all employees with equal opportunities. DEI includes representation for all races, genders and sexual orientations. Programs include anti-bias training and resource groups. The efforts are focused on helping marginalized employees thrive in the workplace. The initiative started in the 1960’s and 70’s during the civil rights movement, when employees started filing discrimination lawsuits with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), according to CNN. Former President Lyndon B. Johnson signed off on his 1965 executive order that prohibited discrimination in the workplace.

Trump’s DEI Executive Order Explained

Donald Trump‘s executive order bans DEI programs. It calls for DEI employees to be put on administrative leave “effective immediately,” as reported by CNN. On Tuesday, a memo was sent out by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, ordering employers to tell their DEI workers “no later than 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday” that they are being put on immediate administrative leave, and will eventually be laid off. The memo noted that “the agency takes steps to close/end all EDIA initiatives, offices and programs.” It also orders employers to removes any websites or social media linked to DEI efforts, as well as put an end to upcoming trainings. Another memo that was sent on Wednesday warned: “There will be no adverse consequences for timely reporting this information. However, failure to report this information within 10 days may result in adverse consequences,” as reported by Reuters.

What Is a Federal DEI Employee?

In 2021, former President Joe Biden issued Executive Order 14035, which called for DEI to “strengthen the federal workforce by promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.” His intention was to create a workforce that “draws from the full diversity of the nation [and] removes barriers to equal opportunity,” as reported by FOX.

Were Federal DEI Employees Laid Off?

Trump ordered for DEI employees to be placed on administrative leave, “no later than 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday,” and to eventually be laid off.

How Many Federal DEI Employees Are There?

The specific number of DEI employees are unknown in the U.S., however, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), represents over 800,000 federal employees, according to BBC.