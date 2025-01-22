Were Federal DEI Employees Laid Off? Trump’s Executive Order

Image Credit: Getty Images

After taking the Oath of Office, Donald Trump was sworn in again as president of the United States on January 20, 2025. Upon returning to the White House, he signed multiple executive orders — one of which effectively ends all DEI federal programs, and therefore, those employees’ jobs. Learn more about the situation, including what DEI programs are and whether or not those federal workers were laid off yet.

What Does DEI Mean?

The term “DEI” stands for diversity, equity and inclusion. Typically, in workplaces, some employees are either required or encouraged to take workplace diversity training programs. Many job postings include the “equal opportunity employment” note, which attests that the employer should prohibit discrimination of applicants and employees.

What DEI Programs Are There in America?

There are countless DEI programs and related employment roles across the U.S., including in the government. According to Trump’s executive order that he issued in January 2025, he claimed that former President Joe Biden‘s administration “forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the federal government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military.” He went on to claim that this “was a concerted effort stemming from President Biden’s first day in office, when he issued Executive Order 13985, advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities through the federal government.”

In his executive order, Trump specifically pointed to the DEI programs in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

President Trump has directed the FAA to prioritize safety with merit-based hiring, ending discriminatory DEI practices. This restores fairness, competence, and confidence in air travel for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/ahffbaeHSG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 22, 2025

How Many Federal DEI Employees Are There?

The number of federal DEI employees and programs is currently unclear, as multiple outlets reported. In Trump’s executive order, he pointed to particular jobs, including those with “chief diversity officer” titles.

The 47th president ordered the termination “to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and ‘environmental justice’ offices and positions (including but not limited to ‘Chief Diversity Officer’ positions)’ within the government, meaning that any employee attached to these labels will lose their jobs.”

Were Federal DEI Employees Laid Off?

The White House announced that all federal DEI employees would be placed on paid leave on January 22, 2025. By January 31, federal agencies must create a “written plan” to conduct the layoffs of DEI workers, per BBC.

What Is the Equal Opportunity Employment Act?

According to several outlets, including BBC, Trump’s DEI executive order contradicts with former President Lyndon B. Johnson‘s 1965 executive order, known as executive order #11236, which made it illegal for federal contractors to discriminate workers based on race, color, region, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin and other factors.